Date Announced for Alabama Basketball's Matchup vs. Illinois
Alabama men's basketball is already looking toward next season as the date for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Illinois was announced on Wednesday.
Head coach Nate Oats and company will face the Fighting Illini on Wednesday, November 19, at the United Center, per Made for March. The United Center is home to the NBA's Chicago Bulls and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
This is the latter portion of a neutral-site two-game series between these programs, as Alabama defeated Illinois 100-87 on Nov. 20, 2024 this past season in the Birmingham venue, Legacy Arena at BJCC for the C.M. Newton Classic.
This was the first game that Alabama truly displayed its depth as it still scored 100 points despite Consensus First Team All-American guard Mark Sears shockingly not adding any to the total. Forward Grant Nelson led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocks while guards Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. combined for 34 points and five threes. Fellow guard Labaron Philon scored 16 points with a team-high nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
Midwest Region 6-seed Illinois' season ended at the hands of 3-seed Kentucky 84-75 in the Round of 32. The Fighting Illini finished with a 22-13 (12-8 Big Ten) record and received the third-most votes outside of both the final AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
This is the Crimson Tide's third game of next season to receive an official date as it was announced that Alabama will face Arizona in Birmingham on December 13 and Purdue in Tuscaloosa on November 13.