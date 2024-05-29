Decision Day For Alabama's Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson
Wednesday marks a massive moment for the Alabama basketball program as the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline rapidly approaches. Head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide faithful sit with bated breath as Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson both must decide whether to return to Tuscaloosa for the upcoming college basketball season or stay in the NBA Draft pool and begin their professional careers.
Sears may take his decision all the way till the 10:59 p.m. CT deadline as he's scheduled to workout for the Milwaukee Bucks today as part of pre-draft evaluations. The sharpshooting guard has been clear in his quest for guaranteed money throughout the process, but his diminutive stature has hampered his value in the eyes of evaluators, making his decision not exactly cut-and-dry.
Stevenson has been a wildcard since declaring for the NBA Draft as he has the prototypical size for the association, but his skillsets and experience are still in their infancy, understandably so as he should technically be finishing his senior year of high school. Stevenson has received favorable feedback as a potential NBA prospect and a team may view him as an option, given the underwhelming nature of this year's draft class.
After making the Final Four last season the expectations for next season would go through the roof if the Crimson Tide were both players back in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama added the No. 2 recruiting class and scored big wins in the transfer portal in Cliff Omoruyi, Aden Holloway, Chris Youngblood and Houston Mallete. Oats and his staff will know by the end of the evening if the roster is complete for the 2024-25 season or if they'll have to dip back into the transfer portal to finalize the lineup.
The "Joe Gaither Show" can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.