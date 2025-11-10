Labaron Philon Jr. Wins SEC Weekly Honor for North Dakota, St. John's Performances
Alabama men's basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. made the difficult decision on May 28 to withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to the Crimson Tide as a sophomore.
Philon withdrew due to outside shooting inconsistencies and inexperience as a leader. But through two games this season, Alabama is 2-0, and Philon's efforts in the wins over North Dakota and then-No. 5 St. John's helped him win the SEC Player of the Week on Monday.
The sophomore won named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times last season, and in the first week of 2025-26, he's already proven his place on the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Through two games, Philon is averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in the first two games of the season.
Philon scored a then-career high 22 points on 9 of 13 from the field against North Dakota last Monday. He also tallied eight assists, three rebounds and a block. He proceeded to break his collegiate-best scoring mark on Saturday against St. John's, as he scored 25 points on 10 of 17 from the field, with three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“The biggest thing, I think, he needed to make a jump on was his leadership," Oats said after the St. John's game regarding Philon's NBA Draft withdrawal. "A lot of enthusiasm for the game, like guys love playing with him. Always been a great teammate. Just now, he’s got to really lead. I think he’s doing that. I thought he was pretty good with it today. I mean, he settled us down, made some big shots, was talking. He’s pretty good.”
Alabama is already one week into its 2025-26 season, and it couldn't have started much better.
The Crimson Tide entered the season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 after finishing last year as the No. 6 team in the country following a second straight NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. Alabama made a lot of changes in the offseason, but the chemistry was there in Week 1 after dominating North Dakota 91-62 at home and outlasting then-No. 5 St. John's 103-96 on Saturday morning in Madison Square Garden.
Head coach Nate Oats and company's 2-0 start, including a win over a top-5 program led by a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame head coach, helped the Crimson Tide move up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.
Alabama only has one game in Week 2, but it could be the Crimson Tide's toughest on the entire schedule. UA will host No. 2 Purdue on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers are currently 2-0 and caused Alabama's first loss of last season in West Lafayette, Ind., on Nov. 15, 2024.