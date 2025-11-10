Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Week 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball is already one week into its 2025-26 season, and it couldn't have started much better.
The Crimson Tide entered the season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 after finishing last year as the No. 6 team in the country following a second straight NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. Alabama made a lot of changes in the offseason, but the chemistry was there in Week 1 after dominating North Dakota 91-62 at home and outlasting then-No. 5 St. John's 103-96 on Saturday morning in Madison Square Garden.
Head coach Nate Oats and company's 2-0 start, including a win over a top-5 program led by a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame head coach, helped the Crimson Tide move up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)
- Houston (18), 2-0, 1462
- Purdue (36), 2-0, 1459
- UConn (3), 2-0, 1361
- Duke (2), 2-0, 1223
- Arizona, 2-0, 1204
- Michigan (1), 1-0, 1121
- BYU, 2-0, 1111
- Alabama (1), 2-0, 1087
- Kentucky, 2-0, 1072
- Florida, 1-1, 990
- Texas Tech, 2-0, 969
- Louisville, 2-0, 856
- St. John's 1-1, 812
- Illinois, 2-0, 610
- UCLA, 2-0, 609
- Iowa State, 2-0, 605
- Michigan State, 2-0, 557
- North Carolina, 2-0, 494
- Gonzaga, 2-0, 466
- Tennessee, 2-0, 456
- Arkansas, 1-1, 324
- Auburn, 2-0, 207
- Creighton, 1-0, 153
- Wisconsin, 2-0, 140
- Kansas, 1-1, 130
Others Receiving Votes: NC State 87, San Diego St. 67, Indiana 45, Oregon 43, Vanderbilt 37, Ohio St. 17, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 12, Kansas St 5, Missouri 4, Mississippi 4, Mississippi St. 3, Georgia 2, Stanford 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Texas 1, Georgetown 1, Utah St. 1, Iowa 1, Virginia Tech 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)
- Purdue (21), 2-0, 749
- Houston (7), 2-0, 746
- UConn, 2-0, 682
- Duke, 2-0, 661
- Michigan, 1-0, 582
- Arizona, 2-0, 574
- BYU, 2-0, 544
- Kentucky, 2-0, 537
- Alabama, 2-0, 532
- Florida, 1-1, 507
- Texas Tech, 2-0, 454
- Louisville, 2-0, 430
- St. John's, 1-1, 384
- Illinois, 2-0, 379
- UCLA, 2-0, 324
- Iowa State, 2-0, 292
- Michigan State, 2-0, 288
- Tennessee, 2-0, 282
- Gonzaga, 2-0, 249
- North Carolina, 2-0, 225
- Arkansas, 1-1, 135
- Wisconsin, 2-0, 100
- Creighton, 1-0, 92
- Kansas, 1-1, 82
- Auburn, 2-0, 48
Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 31; Oregon 26; Baylor 25; Indiana 24; North Carolina State 23; Virginia 14; San Diego State 10; Ole Miss 8; USC 6; Missouri 5; Georgetown 5; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Georgia 4; Iowa 3; Ohio State 2; Texas 1; Kansas State 1.
In the win over North Dakota, Preseason All-SEC sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, while graduate guard Houston Mallette tallied 15 points and grabbed four offensive rebounds. Freshman Amari Allen filled the stat sheet as he recorded 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists, swiped three steals and snatched a block.
In the win over St. John's, Philon (25 points). and Alabama guards Aden Holloway (21) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (17) scored a combined 67 points. Forward Taylor Bol Bowen was the X-factor, as he finished with 17 points on 6 of 7 from the field, while collecting nine total rebounds (four offensive), two blocks, two steals and an assist.
Alabama only has one game in Week 2, but it could be the Crimson Tide's toughest on the entire schedule. UA will host No. 2 Purdue on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers are currently 2-0 and caused Alabama's first loss of last season in West Lafayette, Ind., on Nov. 15, 2024.
Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll