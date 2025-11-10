Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Week 1

How far up in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll did the Crimson Tide move after taking down North Dakota and St. John's?

Hunter De Siver

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7), Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) and Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) celebrating during the game against Saint John's at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Saturday, Nov 8, 2025.
Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7), Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) and Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) celebrating during the game against Saint John's at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Saturday, Nov 8, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball is already one week into its 2025-26 season, and it couldn't have started much better.

The Crimson Tide entered the season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 after finishing last year as the No. 6 team in the country following a second straight NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. Alabama made a lot of changes in the offseason, but the chemistry was there in Week 1 after dominating North Dakota 91-62 at home and outlasting then-No. 5 St. John's 103-96 on Saturday morning in Madison Square Garden.

Head coach Nate Oats and company's 2-0 start, including a win over a top-5 program led by a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame head coach, helped the Crimson Tide move up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)

  1. Houston (18), 2-0, 1462
  2. Purdue (36), 2-0, 1459
  3. UConn (3), 2-0, 1361
  4. Duke (2), 2-0, 1223
  5. Arizona, 2-0, 1204
  6. Michigan (1), 1-0, 1121
  7. BYU, 2-0, 1111
  8. Alabama (1), 2-0, 1087
  9. Kentucky, 2-0, 1072
  10. Florida, 1-1, 990
  11. Texas Tech, 2-0, 969
  12. Louisville, 2-0, 856
  13. St. John's 1-1, 812
  14. Illinois, 2-0, 610
  15. UCLA, 2-0, 609
  16. Iowa State, 2-0, 605
  17. Michigan State, 2-0, 557
  18. North Carolina, 2-0, 494
  19. Gonzaga, 2-0, 466
  20. Tennessee, 2-0, 456
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 324
  22. Auburn, 2-0, 207
  23. Creighton, 1-0, 153
  24. Wisconsin, 2-0, 140
  25. Kansas, 1-1, 130

Others Receiving Votes: NC State 87, San Diego St. 67, Indiana 45, Oregon 43, Vanderbilt 37, Ohio St. 17, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 12, Kansas St 5, Missouri 4, Mississippi 4, Mississippi St. 3, Georgia 2, Stanford 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Texas 1, Georgetown 1, Utah St. 1, Iowa 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)

  1. Purdue (21), 2-0, 749
  2. Houston (7), 2-0, 746
  3. UConn, 2-0, 682
  4. Duke, 2-0, 661
  5. Michigan, 1-0, 582
  6. Arizona, 2-0, 574
  7. BYU, 2-0, 544
  8. Kentucky, 2-0, 537
  9. Alabama, 2-0, 532
  10. Florida, 1-1, 507
  11. Texas Tech, 2-0, 454
  12. Louisville, 2-0, 430
  13. St. John's, 1-1, 384
  14. Illinois, 2-0, 379
  15. UCLA, 2-0, 324
  16. Iowa State, 2-0, 292
  17. Michigan State, 2-0, 288
  18. Tennessee, 2-0, 282
  19. Gonzaga, 2-0, 249
  20. North Carolina, 2-0, 225
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 135
  22. Wisconsin, 2-0, 100
  23. Creighton, 1-0, 92
  24. Kansas, 1-1, 82
  25. Auburn, 2-0, 48

Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 31; Oregon 26; Baylor 25; Indiana 24; North Carolina State 23; Virginia 14; San Diego State 10; Ole Miss 8; USC 6; Missouri 5; Georgetown 5; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Georgia 4; Iowa 3; Ohio State 2; Texas 1; Kansas State 1.

This article will be updated with the full AP Top 25.

In the win over North Dakota, Preseason All-SEC sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, while graduate guard Houston Mallette tallied 15 points and grabbed four offensive rebounds. Freshman Amari Allen filled the stat sheet as he recorded 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists, swiped three steals and snatched a block.

In the win over St. John's, Philon (25 points). and Alabama guards Aden Holloway (21) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (17) scored a combined 67 points. Forward Taylor Bol Bowen was the X-factor, as he finished with 17 points on 6 of 7 from the field, while collecting nine total rebounds (four offensive), two blocks, two steals and an assist.

Alabama only has one game in Week 2, but it could be the Crimson Tide's toughest on the entire schedule. UA will host No. 2 Purdue on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers are currently 2-0 and caused Alabama's first loss of last season in West Lafayette, Ind., on Nov. 15, 2024.

Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:

  • Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

Home/Basketball