Bama Central

Two Alabama Basketball Players Land SEC Season Honors

Alabama guards Mark Sears and Labaron Philon represent the Crimson Tide in the conference's end-of-season awards.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guards Labaron Philon (0) and Mark Sears (1) react after the final buzzer against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guards Labaron Philon (0) and Mark Sears (1) react after the final buzzer against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama guards Mark Sears and Labaron Philon were named recipients of a couple of SEC yearly awards on Monday as selected by the league’s head coaches.

Sears, who was a Preseason All-American and is currently a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, is a 2024-25 All-SEC First Team member. Sears is second in the SEC in points per game with 19.2 and his 5.0 assists average is the third-most in the conference.

Philon, who is the Crimson Tide's lone freshman in the starting five, is a 2024-25 SEC All-Freshman Team member. Philon has won the SEC Freshman of the Week award three times this season and is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and by far a team-high 1.3 steals.

2024-25 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-SEC First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-SEC Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky

All-SEC Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss

SEC All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

SEC All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball