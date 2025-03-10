Two Alabama Basketball Players Land SEC Season Honors
Alabama guards Mark Sears and Labaron Philon were named recipients of a couple of SEC yearly awards on Monday as selected by the league’s head coaches.
Sears, who was a Preseason All-American and is currently a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, is a 2024-25 All-SEC First Team member. Sears is second in the SEC in points per game with 19.2 and his 5.0 assists average is the third-most in the conference.
Philon, who is the Crimson Tide's lone freshman in the starting five, is a 2024-25 SEC All-Freshman Team member. Philon has won the SEC Freshman of the Week award three times this season and is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and by far a team-high 1.3 steals.
2024-25 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-SEC Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
All-SEC Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
SEC All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama