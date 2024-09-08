Bama Central

Alabama Coaching Staff Announces Players of the Week for USF Win

Seven Crimson Tide players were recognized for their play or preparation against the Bulls.

Alabama Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III (96) celebrates after a play against University of South Florida at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 7, 2024.
Alabama Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III (96) celebrates after a play against University of South Florida at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 7, 2024. / Alabama Athletics

Alabama put on a strong fourth-quarter performance to pull out the 42-16 win over South Florida on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Alabama football coaching staff announced its players of the week for the game against USF.

Seven different players were selected this week. For the season opener against Western Kentucky, the coaches picked eight players. There was not an "offensive skill player" for the USF game.

Offense Power Player of the Week- OL Tyler Booker

  • Booker got his first start at left tackle, filling in for the injured Kadyn Proctor.

Offense Scout Player of the Week- WR Bubba Hampton

  • Four-star true freshman wide receiver from Texas.

Special Teams Player of the Week- DB Bray Hubbard

  • Hubbard had four total tackles against the Bulls.

Defense Skill Player of the Week- DB Malachi Moore

  • Moore had seven tackles and two pass breakups in the win.

Defense Power Player of the Week- DL Tim Keenan III

  • Keenan finished third on the team with nine tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had a quarterback hurry.

Defense Scout Player of the Week- LB Sterling Dixon

  • True freshman linebacker from Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Special Teams Scout Player of the Week- LB Noland Asberry

  • Walk-on junior linebacker from Mobile, Alabama.

