Alabama Football Receives Full 2025 Schedule

The Crimson Tide had its complete slate for next season revealed on Wednesday night.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer lobbies hard for a safety call on a play that was ruled intentional grounding on Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (not pictured) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Although the 2024-25 college football season is yet to conclude, the SEC released its teams' full schedules on Wednesday evening.

In the 2025 schedule, SEC teams are set to play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent. Schools will play the same conference opponents in 2025 that they played in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons.

Alabama finished the 2024 regular season with a 9-3 record in the first year of the Kalen DeBoer era, falling just short of a spot in the College Football Playoff under its inaugural 12-team format. The final game for the No. 11-ranked Crimson Tide will be against defending national champion Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Tampa Bay, Fla., at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

The Crimson Tide's 2025 conference and non-conference opponents had already been announced before the schedule release, but now fans can get their calendars out.

Alabama's Football 2025 Schedule

(TV channels and kickoff times have not been released yet)

  • Week 1 (Aug. 30): at Florida State Seminoles
  • Week 2 (Sept. 6): vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
  • Week 3 (Sept. 13): vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • Week 4 (Sept. 20): OPEN
  • Week 5 (Sept. 27): at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Week 6 (Oct. 4): vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Week 7 (Oct. 11): at Missouri Tigers
  • Week 8 (Oct. 18): vs. Tennessee Volunteers
  • Week 9 (Oct. 25): at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Week 10 (Nov. 1): OPEN
  • Week 11 (Nov. 8): vs. LSU Tigers
  • Week 12: (Nov. 15): vs. Oklahoma Sooners
  • Week 13 (Nov. 22): vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
  • Week 14 (Nov. 29): at Auburn Tigers

The regular season will conclude with the 2025 SEC Championship Game live on ABC on Dec. 6, 2025.

Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

