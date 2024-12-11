Former Alabama Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Alabama linebacker Keanu Koht took to social media this week to officially announce his transfer destination. The talented, former 4-Star prospect will be suiting up for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2025, joining a defense that held opponents to under 300 yards per game this season.
Hailing from Vero Beach, Florida, Koht was ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted his freshman year in Tuscaloosa, but as a sophomore worked into special teams, eventually earning a limited spot in the defensive rotation. 2023 saw Koht take on a similar role, working in a rotational piece.
This season, after battling back from an early injury, Koht worked his way into the rotation once more before ultimately being suspended in November for Alabama's games against Mercer and LSU.
Shortly after the LSU game, Koht opted out for the rest of the season and announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.
In all, across four seasons in Tuscaloosa, Koht saw time in 14 games, amassing nine tackles, one half sack, and a fumble recovery.
As of now, Alabama looks to be somewhat thin at the wolf linebacker position heading into next year. Senior linebacker Que Robinson is set to depart, leaving a talented, but inexperienced duo of Yhonzae Pierre and Qua Russaw to take over in his place.
The Tide does have current true freshman Jayshawn Ross and did sign two possible wolf candidates in Justin Hill and Kevonte Henry in this year's recruiting class, but it has yet to be seen how each player will fit into the rotation in 2025.