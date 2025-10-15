Kalen DeBoer Shares Injury News for Jam Miller, Derek Meadows
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer shared the latest on the injuries that running back Jam Miller and wide receiver Derek Meadows sustained during the 27-24 win over Missouri this past Saturday.
"Yeah, I expect Derek will be out," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference. "I think Jam's in probably what we'd put in a questionable state for the weekend as far as the report tonight. That's kind of where I see it right now."
Meadows went down after taking a hit (which resulted in a targeting penalty) while going for a catch. He was down for a while and DeBoer came rushing over the second Meadows hit the turf. Meadows eventually got up and went straight to the locker room with the support of trainers before returning to the sidelines in street clothes.
DeBoer said on Monday that "Jam and Derek will both be going through their [concussion] protocol this week," and that's in line with Wednesday's quote.
DeBoer also referred to the SEC availability report, which will be released tonight a little after 7 p.m. CT. Miller and Meadows will be on this injury list, as will defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman and WOLF linebackers Jah-Marien Latham and Qua Russaw. Beaman and Latham are out for the season with knee and neck injuries, respectively. Russaw broke his foot and will be out for an extended period of time.
Miller was injured on a fourth-down conversion with 10:23 to go in regulation. He hauled in a shovel pass for 10 yards and was knocked out of bounds. Like Meadows, he also went straight to the locker room rather than the blue tent, and he never returned to the game.
This is the second setback for Miller this season, as he sustained a collarbone injury during a practice two weeks before Week 1. It sidelined him for the first three games of the season before his return against Georgia. Redshirt freshman Kevin Riley was the lead back in Miller's absence with sophomore Daniel Hill and Richard Young also getting involved.
Meadows' 6-foot-5, 212-pound frame makes him the tallest and biggest wide receiver on the roster. He's taken a good chunk of snaps this season and has displayed his large catch radius. With him expected to be out for Tennessee, expect to see more of fellow freshman Lotzeir Brooks, who has made strides with each passing week, including a starting spot against Missouri.