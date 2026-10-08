Alabama Guest Picker Announced for ESPN's College GameDay in Coleman Coliseum

Due to expected inclement weather from Hurricane Isaias, ahead of Saturday's matchup between No. 6 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia in Tuscaloosa, ESPN's College GameDay has been moved from the campus quad to Coleman Coliseum.

Additionally, it was announced on The Pat McAfee Show that former Alabama and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been named GameDay's guest picker. Young is on his way to a career season with the Panthers. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's 1,268 passing yards currently lead the NFL, his nine passing touchdowns rank tied for third, and, most importantly, Carolina has its bye this week.

The show will air from 8-11 a.m. CT on ESPN, ESPNU, Disney+ and the ESPN App. For those planning to attend, please note:

No overnight camping will be allowed

Fans may start lining up at the north and east doors at 5:15 a.m. CT

North and east doors will open at 5:30 a.m. CT

Raffle tickets for Pat McAfee's "Kicking is Easy" Contest will be distributed evenly at both entrances. Raffle tickets will not be distributed prior to 5:15 a.m.

Only clear bags will be permitted inside and will be inspected upon entry

President Donald Trump announced this past Friday that he will also be in attendance for the SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa. It marks the third time that Trump has come to Bryant-Denny Stadium in the last several years, as he did so for the 2024 Georgia thriller (Alabama won 41-34) and the Tide's 2019 loss to LSU (46-41 in a game filled with numerous current NFL Pro Bowlers).

Alabama leads the all-time series against Georgia 45-27-4, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 2, 1895. The Crimson Tide has a 24-13-4 home record against the Bulldogs and has won eight of the past 10 overall meetings.

However, Georgia has had the last laugh, beating the Crimson Tide 28-7 in the 2025 SEC Championship Game. Alabama finished with -3 rushing yards and was without multiple key players. It was just the second time that season, with the other being the previous Oklahoma matchup, that the Alabama defense did not force a turnover. It was the second time Alabama faced the Bulldogs in 2025, as the Crimson Tide won the first game 24-21 in Athens.

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