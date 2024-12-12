Bama Central

Alabama Lands Two on 2024 Freshman All-SEC Team

Zabien Brown and Ryan Williams represented the Crimson Tide on the Freshman All-SEC team.

Katie Windham

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) intercepts a pass intended for Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) during second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14.
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) intercepts a pass intended for Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) during second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown and wide receiver Ryan Williams were named to the 2024 Freshman All-SEC Team. Williams was the lone freshman named to the All-SEC team on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide's two No. 2s made show-stopping and game-saving plays for Alabama all season long. In Alabama's biggest win over Georgia, Williams had the game-winning touchdown while Brown had the game-sealing interception.

Zabien Brown

  • Started all 12 regular season games for the Tide at the cornerback position
  • Has totaled 13 solo tackles among his 17 total stops, adding 2.0 tackles for loss (-5 yards)
  • Managed two interceptions and two pass breakups in coverage
  • Also recovered two fumbles, including a 68-yard touchdown return

Ryan Williams

  • Leads Alabama in receiving yards (857), receiving touchdowns (8) and is second in receptions (45) in his first season at the Capstone
  • His 857 receiving yards is second among all rookies in Division I, as are his eight touchdown catches
  • Owns a 19.04 yards per catch average, ranking sixth in the SEC and 18th in the FBS
  • Produced 53 rushing yards on four carries with two touchdowns
  • Contributed 82 punt return yards on 10 attempts

2024 SEC All-Freshman Team  

Offense

QB
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB
Caden Durham, LSU
Jadan Baugh, Florida*
Nate Frazier, Georgia*

WR
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE
Ethan Davis, Tennessee

OL
Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
Josiah Thompson, South Carolina
Bryce Lovett, Florida
Malachi Wood, Kentucky

C
DJ Chester, LSU

AP
Ryan Williams, Alabama

Defense

DL
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Colin Simmons, Texas
Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma
Jordan Ross, Tennessee

LB
Jalen Smith, Tennessee
Chris Cole, Georgia*
Myles Graham, Florida*
Demarcus Riddick, Auburn*

DB
KJ Bolden, Georgia
Boo Carter, Tennessee
Zabien Brown, Alabama
Jay Crawford, Auburn

Special Teams

PK
Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt

P
Tyler White, Texas A&M

RS
Boo Carter, Tennessee

KOS
Aeron Burrell, LSU

LS
Gannon Burt, Florida

Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

