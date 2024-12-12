Alabama Lands Two on 2024 Freshman All-SEC Team
Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown and wide receiver Ryan Williams were named to the 2024 Freshman All-SEC Team. Williams was the lone freshman named to the All-SEC team on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide's two No. 2s made show-stopping and game-saving plays for Alabama all season long. In Alabama's biggest win over Georgia, Williams had the game-winning touchdown while Brown had the game-sealing interception.
Zabien Brown
- Started all 12 regular season games for the Tide at the cornerback position
- Has totaled 13 solo tackles among his 17 total stops, adding 2.0 tackles for loss (-5 yards)
- Managed two interceptions and two pass breakups in coverage
- Also recovered two fumbles, including a 68-yard touchdown return
Ryan Williams
- Leads Alabama in receiving yards (857), receiving touchdowns (8) and is second in receptions (45) in his first season at the Capstone
- His 857 receiving yards is second among all rookies in Division I, as are his eight touchdown catches
- Owns a 19.04 yards per catch average, ranking sixth in the SEC and 18th in the FBS
- Produced 53 rushing yards on four carries with two touchdowns
- Contributed 82 punt return yards on 10 attempts
2024 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB
Caden Durham, LSU
Jadan Baugh, Florida*
Nate Frazier, Georgia*
WR
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE
Ethan Davis, Tennessee
OL
Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
Josiah Thompson, South Carolina
Bryce Lovett, Florida
Malachi Wood, Kentucky
C
DJ Chester, LSU
AP
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Defense
DL
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Colin Simmons, Texas
Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma
Jordan Ross, Tennessee
LB
Jalen Smith, Tennessee
Chris Cole, Georgia*
Myles Graham, Florida*
Demarcus Riddick, Auburn*
DB
KJ Bolden, Georgia
Boo Carter, Tennessee
Zabien Brown, Alabama
Jay Crawford, Auburn
Special Teams
PK
Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt
P
Tyler White, Texas A&M
RS
Boo Carter, Tennessee
KOS
Aeron Burrell, LSU
LS
Gannon Burt, Florida
