Alabama Safety Malachi Moore Drafted by New York Jets
Alabama safety Malachi Moore was selected by the New York Jets with the 130th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
Moore becomes the fourth member of the Crimson Tide to join the 2025 draft class as he joins offensive guard Tyler Booker, who was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who the Philadelphia Eagles picked up with the 31st and penultimate pick of the first round and and quarterback Jalen Milroe, who received a phone call from the Seattle Seahawks in the third round at No. 92.
Moore burst onto the scene as a true freshman starter at Alabama in 2020 and got to be part of a national-championship winning team that season. He could have gone to the NFL last season, but chose to return to Tuscaloosa for one more year with the Crimson Tide and the chance at a national title.
While he fell short of the team goal, Moore was a major leadership piece for Alabama over the last two seasons, getting selected a team captain by his teammates in 2023 and 2024. As an in-state player, Moore loved Alabama and was one of the players that helped hold the team together during the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer.
Moore dealt with injuries throughout his career at Alabama but wanted to be out there giving his all for his team. He had season-ending surgery after the regular season and did not play in the Crimson Tide's bowl game against Michigan. Because he was recovering, Moore did not participate in drills at the NFL combine, but he did perform at a private pro day in early April with 18 NFL teams attending per his mother's Instagram.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 13
Position: Safety
DOB: September 13, 2001
Hometown: Trussville, Alabama
High School: Hewitt-Trussville
Recruiting Class: 2020
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star
Did he play in an All-Star Game? All-American Bowl, Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game
Accomplishments
- Two-time team captain at Alabama (2023 and 2024)
- 2024 first team All-American by Pro Football Focus
- 2024 second team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press and The Sporting News
- 2024 first team All-SEC
- 2020 SEC All-Freshman Team
- Seven career interceptions
- Led Alabama with eight passes defended last season
- Won a national championship in 2020
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 5-11
Weight: 196 pounds
Hand: 9"
Arm: 29 5/8’’
Wing: 75 7/8"
40-yard dash: 4.57 (at private Pro Day)
10-yard split: DNP
Vertical jump: 36" (at private Pro Day)
Broad jump: 10' 6" (at private Pro Day)
