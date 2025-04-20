2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Safety Malachi Moore
Malachi Moore burst onto the scene as a true freshman starter at Alabama in 2020 and got to be part of a national-championship winning team that season. He could have gone to the NFL last season, but chose to return to Tuscaloosa for one more year with the Crimson Tide and the chance at a national title.
While he fell short of the team goal, Moore was a major leadership piece for Alabama over the last two seasons, getting selected a team captain by his teammates in 2023 and 2024. As an in-state player, Moore loved Alabama and was one of the players that helped hold the team together during the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer.
Moore dealt with injuries throughout his career at Alabama but wanted to be out there giving his all for his team. He had season-ending surgery after the regular season and did not play in the Crimson Tide's bowl game against Michigan. Because he was recovering, Moore did not participate in drills at the NFL combine, but he did perform at a private pro day in early April with 18 NFL teams attending per his mother's Instagram.
With four years of experience learning under Saban, one of the best defensive back minds in football, Moore will be a valuable mid-round pick for one franchise this week.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 13
Position: Safety
DOB: September 13, 2001
Hometown: Trussville, Alabama
High School: Hewitt-Trussville
Recruiting Class: 2020
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star
Did he play in an All-Star Game? All-American Bowl, Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game
Accomplishments
- Two-time team captain at Alabama (2023 and 2024)
- 2024 first team All-American by Pro Football Focus
- 2024 second team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press and The Sporting News
- 2024 first team All-SEC
- 2020 SEC All-Freshman Team
- Seven career interceptions
- Led Alabama with eight passes defended last season
- Won a national championship in 2020
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 5-11
Weight: 196 pounds
Hand: 9"
Arm: 29 5/8’’
Wing: 75 7/8"
40-yard dash: 4.57 (at private Pro Day)
10-yard split: DNP
Vertical jump: 36" (at private Pro Day)
Broad jump: 10' 6" (at private Pro Day)
What They're Saying
Moore can play all the safety spots but is more effective in coverage than he is when helping against the run. He has average top-end speed but makes up for it with good awareness and ball location when playing down the field. Moore could be asked to line up as a nickelback or split safety but solid backup might be as high as his ceiling goes.- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
USA Today: Fifth Round to Chicago Bears
CBS Sports: Seventh Round to Dallas Cowboys
Projection
Round 5
The Last Word
Moore at Alabama Pro Day about what position he could play in the NFL:
"They've been talking to me about my versatility and kind of asking me where do I see myself in the league. I just tell them, wherever the team needs me. I'm comfortable being Star, or I'm comfortable being back at safety. So, it's really just see where I land and where I end up."
This is the sixth story in a series of profiles of former players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.