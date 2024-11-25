Report: Alabama LB Deontae Lawson Out for Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama redshirt junior linebacker and team captain Deontae Lawson exited the game with an injury in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide's 24-3 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.
After the game, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said it was a "lower extremity injury" that would need to be further evaluated. According to a report by ESPN, Lawson will miss the remainder of the season with the leg injury.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack confirmed that Lawson will not be with the Crimson Tide this week for its rivalry game against Auburn.
Lawson was injured when trying to make a tackle and struggled to put weight on his right side as he was being helped off the field. He is second on the team with 66 tackles.
The redshirt junior is the player responsible on defense for the coach-to-player helmet communication on defense. Wommack said Justin Jefferson has been the other player throughout the season in practice who has been backing Lawson up and will be doing that again this week.
This story will be updated.