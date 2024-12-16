DeVonta Smith Transferring to Program Currently in College Football Playoff
Former Alabama defensive back DeVonta Smith has signed with Notre Dame, per On3's Pete Nakos.
Smith entered the transfer portal just this past Saturday, as it took less than 48 hours for him to choose his next school.
Smith, who was the starting HUSKY (also known as the nickel defensive back), finished this season with 30 tackles, was third on the Crimson Tide in pass breakups with five and also forced and recovered a fumble.
Smith was Alabama's 13th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand. Tight end Danny Lewis Jr. also entered the portal on Dec. 9, but withdrew his name from it on Monday.
While Smith made his presence known against opposing pass-catchers this season, he spent most of 2023 rehabbing an injury and primarily worked with the special teams unit the season before.
The 6-foot, 205-pounder out of La Salle in Cincinnati, Ohio, was ranked as the consensus No. 13 cornerback in the class of 2021, the No. 7 prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 179 recruit in the nation at the time of his commitment to the Crimson Tide on June 29, 2020.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.