Does Alabama Deserve a Spot in the College Football Playoff?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The resumé is complete. All Alabama can do is sit back and watch. And hope.
The Crimson Tide lost control of its own fate for the College Football Playoff with last week's loss to Oklahoma, but Alabama put the exclamation point it could on the season with Saturday night's 28-14 rivalry victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Alabama finishes the season 9-3 (5-3 SEC) in Kalen DeBoer's first season as Crimson Tide head coach. The team has the No. 14 strength of schedule according to ESPN's Football Power Index, and that tough schedule was something DeBoer leaned on in his playoff pitch during the postgame press conference.
"Everyone’s aware of our schedule," DeBoer said. "I don’t know the exact stats, but I know we beat four top-25 teams throughout the year. And I don’t know how many, if anyone’s done that. When you talk about the schedule and what it is week-to-week, it’s just a grind. Having to come back every week— really the only conference that has to do that is our’s. That’s what I’d have to say. We won five of our last six playing some physical football. We’ve continued to excel in that area. We’re what the game’s all about. I think those are two pretty big deals. We’ve beat some high-quality team— teams that are still out there playing some pretty good ball themselves."
Alabama has won three games against teams (Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri) ranked in the CFP committee's latest top-25 rankings, but also has a win over LSU, who was ranked at the time. Also, the Crimson Tide has won four of its last five games, not five of its last six.
"I definitely feel like we’re a playoff team," Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan said. "We’ll do whatever we got to do to make sure whatever team we play, we’re ready. Sitting on ready, waiting on go for whatever.”
Most Alabama players were nonchalant about the possibility of making the playoff in the postgame media availabilities, acknowledging that the ability to play in the CFP was out of the team's control. They were just excited to celebrate the Iron Bowl win. However, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said he defintiely feels like there's more in the tank for this team.
"We’re very thankful for the opportunity to play each and every Saturday," Milroe said. "All we want to do is put on display the hard work we put in during the week. And just know that we have a resilient group that’s a part of that locker room. Despite if we’re in or out, I’m just proud of the guys that’s in the locker room. Proud of their fight, their commitment. Because it’s easy to dwell, or it’s easy to give up, but we don’t have that in the locker room.”
Coming into the weekend, the Crimson Tide was the committee's highest-rated three-loss team at No. 13. Despite the bad loss to Oklahoma, the committee has repeatedly shown it respects Alabama's body of work with the wins over Georgia and South Carolina.
There were a few upsets that happened around the country over the weekend, but Alabama will likely need more help on championship Saturday if it wants a shot at the CFP. In the 12-team format, there are five automatic spots for the five highest-rated conference champions (the four highest-rated receive a first-round bye.) The remaining seven spots go to at-large teams which means Alabama will need to be ranked at least No. 11 in the final CFP rankings to be guaranteed a spot in the playoff.
No. 2 Ohio State lost to rival Michigan, but it was only the Buckeyes' second loss. They had probably already secured a spot in the CFP with wins over Penn State and Indiana, so that loss didn't do much to help Alabama's chances. No. 6 Miami lost to unranked Syracuse, which likely eliminates the Hurricanes from CFP contention, but opens the door for No. 12 Clemson, who lost to South Carolina on Saturday.
Clemson has three losses, like Alabama, but the Tigers could earn an automatic spot with a win over SMU in the ACC Championship Game. If No. 9 SMU beats Clemson, the ACC will be a one-bid league, but if the Tigers pull off the upset, there would probably be two ACC teams (SMU and Clemson), which would take away one more potential at-large spot for the Crimson Tide.
Oregon, Texas (if the score holds to beat Texas A&M on road), Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee and Indiana have all essentially secured spots regardless of what happens in the conference championship games. The championship game results will matter for seeding and bye purposes. The conference champions of the Big 12, ACC and highest-ranked Group of Five will take up the other three spots, which leaves one potential spot available in the field. But if Clemson beats SMU, that final spot could vanish.
Otherwise, the debates will rage between three-loss teams like Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina, who were all bunched up in the committee's rankings a week ago. The Crimson Tide and Rebels have the head-to-head win over the Gamecocks, but South Carolina has won six straight, including Saturday's upset of Clemson.
Alabama had the opportunity to firmly secure its spot in the CFP after beating LSU if it could have won the final three games of the regular season against Mercer, Oklahoma and Auburn. The Crimson Tide couldn't get it done against the Sooners. Alabama finished the year undefeated in the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium, but went 2-3 away from home. Regardless of whether or not Alabama makes it into the playoff, it definitely will not be hosting a first-round game, which means the team would have to find a way to play well on the road.
At times this season, like the first half against Georgia or the road victory at LSU, Alabama has absolutely looked like a College Football Playoff team. Only to turn around and have confounding performances like the 24-3 loss at Oklahoma or 24-17 at Tennessee. There have been high highs and low lows. Now, it truly out of Alabama's control. The results on Championship Saturday and how the committee views the Tide will determine whether or not DeBoer makes the CFP in his first season as Crimson Tide head coach.
It's hard to say any three-loss team deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff, but the reality is that it's likely going to happen. The question is whether or not it comes in the form of an automatic berth or one of the at-large spots.
