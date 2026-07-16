Five of the Best Players Alabama Will Face in 2026

Some of the best players in college football will descend on Tampa, Florida next week for the 2026 edition of SEC Media Days, including Alabama's turn on July 22.

The conference features multiple players that are projected to be first-round draft picks or frontrunners for the Heisman trophy. Alabama has faced that season's Heisman winner in four of the last eight seasons, and that could very easily happen again in 2026.

Here's a look at five of the best players the Crimson Tide will face this season:

Dylan Stewart- EDGE, South Carolina

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama hosts the Gamecocks on Sept. 26, and the Tide is familiar with Stewart, having gone up against the elite pass rusher the last two seasons. Stewart's name frequently pops up as a top-10 pick in 2027 NFL mock drafts.

The 6-5 edge rusher has accumulated 22.5 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks over his first two seasons at South Carolina. Technically, Stewart will still have two years of eligibility left after this season with the new rules, but as a projected first-round pick, he is almost guaranteed to go to the NFL.

Stewart only has one career tackle against Alabama, but he can be a dangerous and disruptive player coming off the edge, especially as the Crimson Tide will be breaking in an entirely new offensive line early in the season.

Kelley Jones- CB, Mississippi State

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) reacts after a pass breakup during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State hasn't had a player selected in the first round of the NFL draft since Emmanuel Forbes in 2023, but there's a strong chance that Jones breaks that streak for the Bulldogs. Alabama travels to Starkville in Week 5 on Oct. 3.

At 6-4, Jones is a big defensive back that can cover a lot of ground along the boundary. He only allowed an FBS-low seven receptions last season. Jones had 34 total tackles to go along with two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He will present a challenge for the Tide's wide receivers this season.

KJ Bolden- S, Georgia

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) celebrates after sacking Tennessee Tech quarterback Jordyn Potts (5) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bolden is another projected first-round defensive back, but he plays for the SEC's other Bulldogs. Alabama will face Georgia under the lights inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 10.

Kirby Smart is known for having elite defenses with elite players, and Bolden is no exception. Last season, Bolden was second on the team with 76 total tackles. He also had two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. It will mark back-to-back weeks for Alabama's offense going against two of the best defensive backs in college football.

Marcel Reed- QB, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed was a huge reason Texas A&M made its first College Football Playoff appearance last season. The Aggies' quarterback threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with another 493 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

A lot of teams around the SEC will be breaking in new quarterbacks, but Reed is entering his fourth season with the Aggies. He brings both talent and experience to a Texas A&M squad that will be traveling to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 24 for the first time since 2022.

Dual-threat quarterbacks have historically caused issues for Alabama defenses, and Reed has all the right ingredients create some chaos in Bryant-Denny this fall.

Trey'Dez Green- TE, LSU

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) tackles LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Saban often lamented about how difficult it is to defend a good tight end because of the mismatches they create, and Green is exactly that for LSU. He's listed as a tight end but could also play wide receiver and did compete on LSU's basketball team as well.

Green had a breakout season for the Tigers in 2025 with 33 catches for 433 yards with seven touchdowns. However, he does not have a catch against Alabama in either of the last two years. (He did score two points in basketball against Alabama in 2025.)

The 6-7, 240-pound tight end might be the most athletic player Alabama goes against all season and is projected by many to be a first round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Alabama 2026 Football Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina

Sept. 12: at Kentucky

Sept. 19: vs. Florida State

Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

Oct. 10: vs. Georgia

Oct. 17: at Tennessee

Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 7: at LSU

Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

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