Following Injury Recovery, Josh Cuevas Looking to Improve NFL Draft Stock

INDIANAPOLIS — Josh Cuevas' goals for the final season of his collegiate career were cut short after suffering a foot injury that required him to miss the final two games of Alabama's regular season, along with the SEC Championship.

"It was devastating," Cuevas said to reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "You kind of go into your senior year having all these goals and aspirations for yourself, and reaching a certain yardage, a certain amount of catches, touchdowns, things like that."

He believed his season was over, until a surgeon informed him the injury wouldn't require surgery. That allowed Cuevas to return for Alabama's two-game playoff run. The slightest possibility of being able to return for the Crimson Tide motivated Cuevas to do just that.

"As soon as there was a chance that it was non-surgical, and there was a chance I could come back and play if we made a deep run in the playoffs, we ran with that chance," Cuevas said. "It was emotional at first, just because I felt like I had so much more left in the tank and for the state of Alabama and the school, the University. But once I found that glimpse of hope, like we just completely ran with it."

Now, Cuevas is looking to turn the work and rehab he put into recovery for his foot injury into boosting his stock for the NFL draft. He'll meet with all NFL teams and workout for them at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

As for any lingering effects of the foot injury during the pre-draft process, Cuevas says they've been minimal, something he's been communicating during meetings with NFL teams.

"It hasn't affected me much," Cuevas said. "You just kind of make them (NFL teams) aware that this is what happened. .... You just kind of reassure them, like you're gonna do everything in the Combine, and you have no limitations, no hindrances, kind of going into this this week, and that just kind of makes me feel a lot better."

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas (80) prior to the CFP 1st Round Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Cuevas had a unique path through college, starting in the Big Sky at Cal Poly for two seasons before playing at Washington in 2023 under Kalen DeBoer, who he followed to Alabama for the last two seasons.

He's learned to have patience and flexibility with whichever path his professional career may take, a lesson he picked up while participating in the Senior Bowl in January.

"Just kind of getting everybody's perspective," Cuevas said when asked his biggest takeaway from the Senior Bowl. "Everybody's path to kind of getting to the NFL is super different. And you kind of put yourself in that situation where it's like you're trying to put yourself in everybody's different shoes, and just kind of seeing everybody's different experiences, and different college experiences. A lot of people embrace the unexpected, and that's kind of like what my biggest takeaway was, especially kind of applying that now."

That path that has led Cuevas up to this point is what he believes has formed his composure and leadership that he hopes will make him an asset to teams at the next levels.

"I've been on some of the brightest stages out there," Cuevas said. "I've played in the national championship, I've played in big bowl games, but I've also been at Cal Poly, where we went back to back 2-0 seasons, where we're losing by 40, we're losing by big margins. So, I know where to keep my head during big games. You won't see it on my face whether we're winning or we're losing. So just kind of keeping a steady mind and knowing where my mind needs to be to perform at an optimal level and produce."

Cuevas will have the chance to show NFL teams his on-field ability Friday during on-field drills at the Combine.