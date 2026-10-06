How New Position Coach Helped Alabama OL Be Better Prepared for 'Spot Duty'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In each of Alabama's first two road games, the Crimson Tide has been without at least one of its starting offensive linemen. Right guard Michael Carroll was unable to go in the win at Kentucky, and former Bulldog and right tackle Jayvin James was unavaible on Saturday at Mississippi State.

Despite the disruptions to the starting lineup, the offensive line still looked like a cohesive unit in both hostile environments and rolled to put up 40+ points both times.

"They've done great, and even just in spot duty within a football game where we had to move pieces, really impressed with the guys' ability to continue communication being high," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said.

The only constant on Alabama's offensive line last season was change as a combination of injuries and poor performances kept the coaching staff constantly rotating who played where along the line for most of the season. The Tide's starting five is more set this year with Jackson Lloyd, William Sanders, Racin Delgatty, Carroll and James, but when they've had to go to the bench, the replacements have been ready.

A big part of the change has been a new offensive line coach in Adrian Klemm, who both Grubb and head coach Kalen DeBoer gave credit to during Monday's press conference.

"I think Coach Klemm has done a really good job of getting their minds to that spot in the offseason, having everyone ready," DeBoer said. "He's built up competition within that group. He's built up expectations. It doesn't matter if you're a starter or a backup. And again, kind of that be ready, not get ready mentality that we talk about as a team as well."

Mal Waldrep Jr. has filled in for Carroll and Sanders a few times this season and got the start at Kentucky, and JUCO transfer Tyrell Miller was James' replacement on Saturday.

"Mal brings a physicality," DeBoer said. "Even though he's younger, he brings a physicality that I think has helped our team. He's got a kind of a no-nonsense approach. He's what you want in an offensive lineman. And it's great to see Tyrell get out there. Tyrell is crazy athletic, has a lot of skill. And for him to get out there and get his feet underneath of him, I thought he did a nice job for his first, really, start, really from a volume standpoint, his most meaningful full reps. There's a high ceiling for him, for sure, and you can see that. He's worked a couple of different positions, because throughout the year, throughout camp, we knew that he had that in him. But you're also trying to get him just settled in on one position and be really good at one spot. But got out there and did a nice job, and I thought both of them were integral to our success.”

DeBoer revealed some encouraging news Monday morning that James should be back for the Crimson Tide's huge top-10 matchup with No. 2 Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend. But if his injury keeps him out again, Alabama likes what it has in Miller. The 6-5, 312-pound lineman first came in at the end of the South Carolina game before making his first FBS start against Mississippi State.

The Alabama offensive players celebrated the accomplishment with Miller Friday night before the game. His ability to play at this level is remarkable as a guy who just started playing football about three years ago.

"Just seeing his ascension and the type of player he's already become, but a lot of learning you know moments for him as well," Grubb said of Miller. "He gave up a sack. He saw the pressure coming off the edge. You know, just didn't use clean enough footwork and end up giving up one there, and I know those are lessons that for Tyrell, they're expensive in the moment, but for him down the road, I know he'll utilize all that, realize the speed of the game, how much quicker it's going. But he played well. He had some really critical blocks."

Alabama's offensive line is improved all around compared to a season ago. The changes brought on by Klemm have helped the Tide be much more effective in the run game, and the unit has also done a pretty good job at protecting sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell.

This weekend will be a "huge test" for the Alabama offense according to Grubb with Georgia's disciplined defense coming to town, but the offensive line is a unit that has been tested through these first five weeks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.