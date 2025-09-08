Kalen DeBoer Shares Chances of Alabama RB Jam Miller Facing Wisconsin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama was without wide receiver Ryan Williams, running back Jam Miller, nose tackles Tim Keenan III and Jeremiah Beaman (likely out for the year) and WOLF linebacker Jah-Marien Latham during the 73-0 win over ULM last Saturday.
Miller suffered a collarbone injury a couple of weeks before the season opener. It was announced at the time that he'd miss multiple games, and head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Aug. 22 that his running back should be back for the Georgia game on Sept. 27. However, he explained during Monday's press conference that Miller has a shot to return for Wisconsin this Saturday.
"We've got a number of guys that are day-to-day, and he was certainly one of them," DeBoer said. "We're optimistic that they're could be a chance. I don't really think we'll know until later in the week. You saw him in the pregame, he was out there doing some things aggressively, trying to continue to push forward.
"You can see with Jam, he's chomping at the bit and we've just got to make sure we're making a smart decision. But that will be left up to our training staff and our doctors and also how Jam feels. He's making a lot of progress."
Alabama's running backs certainly held their own against the Warhawks as they combined for 200 yards on 30 carries. There was no set order between running backs Richard Young, Daniel Hill, Dre Washington, Kevin Riley and AK Dear on the Week 2 depth chart, but Riley led the group and carries and the entire team in receptions. DeBoer opened up about Miller on Monday.
DeBoer said during the postgame press conference that Alabama "got through healthy for the most part," and he mentioned on Monday that Williams and Latham are day-to-day.
DeBoer also said on Saturday that he'll likely have a better idea for Miller, Williams, Latham and Keenan's availability during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. Here's a summary of the injuries for the latter three players.
Wide receiver Ryan Williams (concussion) warmed up in full uniform on Saturday but did not play against ULM. Typical reserve wide receivers Rico Scott, Lotzeir Brooks and Cole Adams had more snaps in Williams' absence.
Nose tackle Tim Keenan III was out for the second consecutive game with an ankle injury he suffered in practice a couple of days before the season opener against Florida State. True freshman London Simmons was starting at nose tackle last Saturday as Keenan and Beaman (season-ending knee injury) were both out.
WOLF linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (lower-body) was not dressed in the Alabama uniform during warmups before Saturday's game. Starter Qua Russaw had more snaps than usual, and Yhonzae Pierre backed him up.