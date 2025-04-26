Nick Saban Reacts to Jalen Milroe Being Drafted by Seattle Seahawks
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Milroe becomes the third member of the Crimson Tide to join the 2025 draft class as he joins offensive guard Tyler Booker, who was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, and linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who the Philadelphia Eagles picked up with the 31st and penultimate pick of the first round.
Former Alabama head coach and current ESPN College GameDay analyst Nick Saban broke the media rule of cheering as he clapped for Milroe as his name was called by Shaun Alexander––a prominent Crimson Tide and Seahawks running back during the 2000s.
"He's going to give the Seahawks an element of offense that nobody else in this draft can give anybody," Saban said during the ABC broadcast. "This guy is fast. He's explosive. And look, he can throw the ball. He's got a strong arm. He's a great deep-ball thrower. He just needs a little refinement and consistency in the passing game and he can be an outstanding player.
"Lot of big plays. The thing I always preached to him about was, 'Jalen, you make enough big plays. How about let's eliminate some of the bad plays? The sacks, the fumbles, the interceptions.' Because those are all drive-stopping plays and you make enough good plays."
Milroe's first season as a starter in 2023 was also the final year Saban coached at Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost in Week 2 at home against Texas and Milroe was even benched during the next game. But the dual-threat helped lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan where the Tide had its first loss since the Longhorns.
"It says a lot about a young man who had a bad game against Texas two years ago," Saban said. "We benched him for a game, he came back and was the leader of our team and took us all the way to playoffs and lost to Michigan. He was a big part of all that. That kind of ability to overcome adversity is going to be an asset for him in the future."
Milroe becomes the first quarterback taken within the first three rounds since Russell Wilson.