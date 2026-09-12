No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky: Game Central, Weather Report, Live Updates and Analysis

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Alabama's first SEC matchup and premier road game of the 2026 season is here, as the Crimson Tide will take on Kentucky at Kroger Field.

Excluding 2020, when the Crimson Tide's entire regular-season schedule was against the conference, UA's last time facing an SEC opponent two weeks into the season was Texas A&M in 2013.

Kentucky's leadership is much different this season, as after 13 years, the Wildcats moved on from head coach Mark Stoops and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill the role. It's the 36-year-old's first year as a head coach of any program.

Saturday won't be the first time that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Stein go head-to-head. DeBoer held the same title at Washington and faced Stein and Oregon twice in 2023, and the Huskies won both meetings, each by field goal. DeBoer is currently 1-0 in his third season with the Crimson Tide, and Stein holds the same record in his first year (and first head-coaching gig) with the Wildcats.

Kickoff between Alabama and Kentucky is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and it'll be broadcast on ABC and Disney+.

This story will be updated throughout the game with weather updates, big plays, scores and analysis. The Crimson Tide's Week 2 depth chart will also be listed at the bottom of Game Central a couple of hours before kickoff.

The Latest Injury News From Alabama at Kentucky

The biggest injury news from the names below is Michael Carroll, who was the Crimson Tide's only returning starting offensive lineman from last season. Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields is next up based on Week 1's depth chart. However, Mal Waldrep is a strong candidate for the role, as he's been splitting first-team reps with Will Sanders for quite some time at left guard. That said, Sanders and Waldrep could also split reps at left guard.

Alabama safety Jireh Edwards, who underwent arm surgery shortly before the season, is hoping to make his collegiate debut against the Wildcats. The freshman was listed as questionable on Friday's availability report.

The following Alabama players will not be available for Saturday's game: running back AK Dear, wide receiver Noah Rogers, offensive guard Michael Carroll, defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman (out for season with torn ACL), linebacker Cayden Jones, plus defensive backs Jorden Edmonds, Zyan Gibson and Nick Sherman.

The following Kentucky players are out: defensive back Andre Clarke Jr, plus offensive linemen Jay Clark, Max Anderson and Aba Selm. There weren't any other Wildcats on Friday's availability report.

Who: No. 12 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ABC and Disney+ (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: Alabama – 229; Kentucky – 84

Weather: Temperature is expected to be in the high 70s at kickoff and cloudy, but rain could play a role in this one. Thunderstorms are a possibility for this one, and we'll keep you updated if there are any delays.

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 39-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 17, 1917, and the last coming on Nov. 11, 2023. The Crimson Tide has won the previous eight meetings, with the Wildcats last coming out on top 40-34 in overtime at home in 1994.

Last Meeting: It hasn't been that long since the Crimson Tide headed up north to face the Wildcats in Lexington. No. 8 Alabama beat Kentucky 49-21 on Nov. 11, 2023, behind a six-touchdown performance from quarterback Jalen Milroe as the Tide clinched the then-SEC West crown. Every Alabama pass-catcher logged between 1-2 receptions, but Kobe Prentice had four for 74 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Jihaad Campbell led Alabama with a combined 12 tackles.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide blew out East Carolina 48-10 at home on Sept. 5 to open Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era. After a quarterback battle that lasted the entire offseason, Keelon Russell, the winner, recorded 249 passing yards (17 of 29 pass attempts) and 86 rushing yards with a score (13 attempts). Russell had one of Alabama's five rushing touchdowns, with running backs Daniel Hill (2), EJ Crowell (1) and Trae'shawn Brown (1) reaching the end zone. UA wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams dropped his first two targets, but then went on to log five receptions for 130 yards. Wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre had a pick-six and led a defense that played just 41 snaps, allowed just five first downs and two rushing yards.

Last Time Out, Kentucky: The Wildcats cruised past Youngstown State 45-13 at home on Sept. 5 in the first game of the Will Stein era. Quarterback Kenny Minchey, who transferred to Kentucky after three years at Notre Dame, completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Running backs Jason Patterson and CJ Baxter combined for 126 rushing yards and two scores on 20 attempts, while three Wildcats receivers totaled 11 receptions for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Kentucky had four different players tally seven tackles.

This Week's Biggest Crimson Tide Headlines...

Which players should you keep an eye on? Here are three matchups that will decide this game.

What are the storylines that will have a major impact in the SEC opener?

One Alabama offseason transfer previously played for Will Stein at Oregon. Here's defensive lineman Terrance Green's breakdown of the Kentucky head coach.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.