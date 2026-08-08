Alabama Captains Poll: Who Would the Crimson Tide Players Vote For?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has countless traditions, but among the most notable is the Walk of Fame at the Denny Chimes clock tower in the middle of campus.

Since 1948, Crimson Tide football captains have left their handprints and footprints in the concrete around Denny Chimes — immortalizing their legacy. Under Kalen DeBoer, the captains are voted on by the players shortly before the season.

Alabama held its annual Media Day event on Saturday afternoon and BamaCentral polled numerous players asking them a simple question: if you could only vote for one captain, who would it be?

The Ballot

Bray Hubbard, Safety: 5

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Wide Receiver: 2

Austin Mack, Quarterback: 1

Zabien Brown, Cornerback: 1

Who Voted for Who?

Voters for Hubbard : Coleman-Williams, Ivan Taylor, Michael Carroll, Keon Sabb, Daniel Hill

: Coleman-Williams, Ivan Taylor, Michael Carroll, Keon Sabb, Daniel Hill Voters for Coleman-Williams : Jackson Lloyd, Rico Scott

: Jackson Lloyd, Rico Scott Voter for Mack : Yhonzae Pierre

: Yhonzae Pierre Voter for Brown: Bray Hubbard

Top quote endorsing Hubbard, via Coleman-Williams: "His headed the right way since I've been here, at least. From special teams to starting safety, he just continued to day-in and day-out to be the same guy."

Top quote endorsing Coleman-Williams, via Lloyd: "He was a great leader last year, but the way he stepped into an even bigger leader role for this year, I mean it's been super inspirational. I've learned a lot from him, and the way he's been leading, I'm trying to take some of that and be a better leader myself. He's been doing great."

So, who are these top-2 vote recipients?

Coleman-Williams has a new mindset as he enters his junior campaign. After a sensational freshman year that made him a national sensation and put him on the cover of a renowned video game franchise, he had a subpar sophomore season. But the 19-year-old is changing his approach and DeBoer said numerous times throughout the offseason how much he's improved on and off the field.

Hubbard led Alabama with four interceptions in 2025 and finished third on the team with 79 total tackles. He also had three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and two sacks. The rising senior was selected to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and league coaches and also earned Second Team All-America honors from the AFC.

Both of these players, plus the aforementioned Zabien Brown, were the Crimson Tide's three representatives at SEC Media Days in Tampa last month. The players chosen to represent Alabama at SEC Media Days have quite the track record of being named among the captains a few weeks after the annual event.

SEC Media Days representatives turned captains: 19/29 (65.5 percent)

Total captains: 38

Captains who were not representatives: 9

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