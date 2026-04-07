Red Morgan Modeling Game, Versatility After Former Alabama Defensive Back

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A very large majority of Alabama's roster has one set position.

Ryan Coleman-Williams is a wide receiver, Zabien Brown is a cornerback, Bray Hubbard is a safety. But Red Morgan is simply a defensive back.

Last season, he moved around from safety to husky and also had reps at cornerback. It's important to note that he was working with the cornerbacks during Tuesday's practice viewing. If there's one word to describe the junior, it's versatile.

"My ability to just play anywhere and the coaches trust me to play anywhere," Morgan said on Tuesday. "I appreciate them for putting that trust in me to go and play anywhere in the secondary. Shoutout to the coaches.

"I wouldn't say it's hard. I've been balling out my whole life, it's just another position. I'm just going out there and being the best player I could be...Just being physical. Being able to play on the ball, being able to go out there and guard the best receivers."

Alabama's been riddled with versatile defensive backs over the years, including five-time NFL Pro Bowler and 3-time First Team All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick. Most college athletes model their game after a professional player, and Morgan is doing the same with another former Alabama standout defensive back.

"Yeah, definitely Brian Branch," Morgan said when asked who he tries to emulate. "Just his versatility and physicality. His ability to come off the edge, cover and stuff like that."

Branch played at Alabama from 2020-22. Like Morgan, Branch played at various spots in the secondary, and he was named a First Team All-American in his final season. He logged 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and seven forced fumbles acting as a nickel cornerback in 2022.

Branch was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 45th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's used as a safety in Detroit and made the Pro Bowl during his second season at just 23-years-old. Branch is widely regarded as one of the best and hardest-hitting safeties in the league today.

But at 6-feet and 203 pounds, he could be considered a bit undersized for his position. He was 193 pounds during his final year with the Crimson Tide, but he clearly didn't play like it.

Morgan is in a similar situation, as he's 6-feet and 189 pounds. However, that doesn't mean much to him.

"Being a little smaller on that side, you've just got to have a different mindset," Morgan said. "Approach things differently. I don't let things like that get to me. I just go out there and play my game as the physical player that I am...It's just a mentality. When people say you're the smallest DB, you really have no choice but to [be violent]."

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