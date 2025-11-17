The Alabama Defensive Lineman Who's 'Trending in the Right Direction'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 10 Alabama has built around a ton of in-game changes in the trenches this season.
Of course, the starting group for the most part gets a heavy majority of the snaps, but the Crimson Tide has a handful of reserves who have made big plays the past few weeks. Alabama's defensive line has made a good chunk of substitutions each game on the defensive line and one player has really seen an uptick and playing time and production lately.
Redshirt sophomore Edric Hill recorded two tackles, including 0.5 for loss in the win over LSU, and three tackles, including two solo, before falling to Oklahoma on Saturday. He's made a lot of progress throughout the season and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has noticed.
"Another young man that's trending in the right direction," Wommack said during Monday's press conference. "I was hard on those defensive linemen as I am on anybody in the room. Edric, Jordan Renaud would be another one. We've been tough on those guys, we've challenged those guys. It's really rewarding to see the maturity of their practice habits show up in games.
"Edric's always been a great athlete and he can create things with his strength and size and athleticism, but he's becoming a more consistent football player and those things are showing up on game day."
Alabama's defensive front sustained a couple of injuries early into the season, and Hill was forced to step up. Perhaps his best game came on the road against Georgia, as he logged three tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder isn't exactly the biggest defensive tackle for Alabama, but his size hasn't impacted his development. With that in mind, Crimson Tide nose tackle Tim Keenan III saw Hill's potential during the offseason and it's starting to show on Saturdays.
"Oh my gosh, Edric Hill is making tremendous strides," Keenan said on July 16 at SEC Media Days. "He is so naturally gifted and naturally fluent. He don't know, but I be watching some of his reps sometimes just trying to make my game after his because his is so smooth and it seems effortless."
Keenan, one of Alabama's four captains, is a player who was on the preseason watchlist for three national awards. Occasionally modeling his game after someone who finished last year with three tackles is a great sign for Hill's future.
Alabama will face Eastern Illinois at home on Saturday afternoon. While it's not necessarily a guarantee, expect the reserves across many positions to see some more time than a typical game. Hill will be someone to watch this weekend.