Three Players Joining Kalen DeBoer at SEC Media Days
As we approach one week until the 2024 SEC Media Days, the conference revealed a list of players joining their head coaches for the annual event.
Each team in the conference has three players who will be speaking alongside their respective head coaches.
This year's event will be a bit different than the past 17 or so as long-time Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10. Filling in for the seven-time National Champion (six with Alabama) is former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was named the AP Coach of the year last season after leading the Huskies to a National Championship appearance.
The three players joining DeBoer are junior quarterback Jalen Milroe, junior offensive lineman Tyler Booker and graduate student defensive back Malachi Moore.
In his first season as the Alabama starter in 2023, Milroe threw for 2,834 with 21 touchdowns and added another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, resulting in a sixth-place Heisman finish. His role on the team as starting quarterback hasn't changed, but his responsibilities on the offense will definitely be changing under DeBoer's system.
Between those headed off to the NFL draft and those who entered the transfer portal, there is not a lot of familiarity on the 2024 Alabama roster in the defensive backfield. Moore, a team captain last season is aiming to emerge as a vocal leader for the group of new faces in the secondary. He has 26 career starts, over 140 tackles and five interceptions to his name over his career at Alabama.
Booker played a pivotal role on the Tide's offensive line, as he earned First Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection by the conference coaches. Booker has been very vocal about the arrival of DeBoer and the emergence of his teammates as he's expected to be widely regarded as a team leader once again.
This will be the first time for the event to be held in Dallas and the fourth different location for the SEC’s premier media event in four years. Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham have served as hosts the last three years.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT on Monday.
Here's a full list of the players headed to the Omni Dallas Hotel, July 15-18.
Alabama:
- Jalen Milroe, QB
- Tyler Booker, OL
- Malachi Moore, DB
Arkansas:
- Andrew Armstrong, WR
- Taylen Green, QB
- Landon Jackson, DE
Auburn:
- Payton Thorne, QB
- Eugene Asante, LB
- Kendric Faulk, DE
Florida:
- Graham Mertz, QB
- Shemar James, LB
- Montrell Johnson, RB
Georgia:
- Carson Beck, QB
- Mykel Williams, DL
- Malaki Starks, S
Kentucky:
- Marques Cox, OL
- D’Eryk Jackson, LB
- Deone Walker, DL
LSU:
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB
- Mason Taylor, TE
- Harold Perkins, LB
Ole Miss:
- Jaxson Dart, QB
- Tre Harris, WR
- Jared Ivey, DE
Mississippi State:
- Blake Shapen, QB
- Albert Reese IV, OL
- John Lewis, LB
Missouri:
- Luther Burden III, WR
- Brady Cook, QB
- Kristian Williams, DL
Oklahoma:
- Jackson Arnold, QB
- Danny Stutsman, LB
- Billy Bowman, DB
South Carolina:
- Alex Huntley, DT
- Luke Doty, ATH
- Debo Williams, LB
Tennessee:
- Cooper Mays, C
- Keenan Pili, LB
- Omari Thomas, DL
Texas:
- Quinn Ewers, QB
- Kelvin Banks, OL
- Jahdae Barron, DB
Texas A&M:
- Shemar Turner, DL
- Taurean York, LB
- Trey Zuhn III, OL
Vanderbilt:
- Gunnar Hansen, OL
- Langston Patterson, LB
- CJ Taylor, S
In addition, it was recently revealed when each head coach would be speaking during the event:
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)