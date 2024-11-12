'We're Kind of the Same': Ryan Williams on Comparisons To Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Every year, some sort of debate plagues the college football world. Whether it's between players, coaches or teams, a war is sparked between fanbases and this season is no different.
Alabama 17-year-old wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State 18-year-old wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are widely regarded as not only the two best freshmen at their position, but among the top of college football as well.
Based on the stats, Smith has the slight edge as the Buckeye's 765 receiving yards is good for 24th in the country, while Williams ranks 29th with 731. Michigan State's Nick Marsh, the next closest freshman wide receiver, holds the No. 97 spot with 533 yards.
Smith also has two more touchdowns (nine––an Ohio State freshman record), but Williams' eight fewer receptions help him in the yards per catch category as his 19.8 is tied for the 14th best in the nation while Smith's 17.0 is tied for 49th.
"Whenever I have time I watch their game when we're not playing and I've just seen him ball out," Williams said of Smith on Tuesday. "I'm proud of him because we've talked here and there and we met up on a visit one time and worked out together. It's just cool to see someone like that, someone like me, me and him are kind of the same. It's just cool to see him ball out like that."
Nevertheless, these two young stars were expected to "ball out" within their first year or two of college football as Smith, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, ranked No. 1 overall in the 2024 recruiting class, per On3, and Williams, a 6-foot, 175-pounder, was placed at No. 5.
That said, Williams reclassified to this freshmen class despite being the age of someone who right now would be a senior in high school. The only two-time Mr. Alabama in state history felt that his time at Saraland was done and he was ready for the next level prior to his senior season. Clearly he was correct to do so and the aforementioned numbers back it up.
Regardless of the debate, it's indisputable that these two are heavily considered candidates to be considered the future of college football.
"I think [Smith would] probably say the same thing, but it's more of a privilege, it's an honor to even be considered to be that," Williams said. "I know for me at least, I just try to do what I can do best to get better and I think the rest will take care of itself."
One method of improvement Williams expressed on Tuesday to continue this narrative was to become a leader for next year's freshmen wide receivers, as he said Kendrick Law and Germie Bernard currently have that status in the pass-catchers room.
"I catch myself trying to be more vocal because leadership doesn't have an age on it. I gotta do what I gotta do. Like [Alabama co-captain and left guard Tyler Booker said], he's not going to be here next year, so somebody's got to step up."
As the debate continues to never end, these two have a shot to reunite at some point in the College Football Playoff's new 12-team format. Tonight's rankings show will likely stay in the No. 2-3 range for the Buckeyes, but Alabama's dominant road victory over LSU should bump the Crimson Tide up from last week's No. 11 spot.