What Song is Each Alabama 2025 NFL Draft Attendee Walking Out To?
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here!
This year's annual offseason event is taking place in Green Bay, Wisc. and of the 15 draft prospects attending, three are representing the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The terms "NFL Draft" and "Alabama football" more or less go hand in hand. This status is proven simply by the fact that the Crimson Tide has had at least one former player be selected in the first round of the annual event for the last 16 years. The previous record of 14 years was held by Miami from 1995-2008.
As former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive guard Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell walk across the stage to receive their new jersey in front of tens of thousands of people and millions at home, they'll have a song of their choice playing in the background of this life-altering moment.
The NFL revealed each draft prospect's song on Thursday afternoon. A heavy majority of the music chosen was written within the past decade and is of the hip hop/rap genres.
Booker went along with the trend but chose "Imaginary Players" by Jay-Z, which was released in 1997. It's the fourth track of the album "In My Lifetime, Vol. 1." Booker is arguably the most prominent interior offensive lineman in this year's draft class and is likely to be the first one taken off the draft board.
Campbell picked one of the newer songs called "Free Promo" by Lil Baby, which came out this year. It's the 12th track of the album "WHAM." Campbell is perhaps the most likely Alabama prospect to continue the record-breaking program draft streak on Thursday night as he's often projected to go within the first 20 or so picks.
Milroe went with a somewhat older song as he'll be walking out to "Walk Thru" by Rich Homie Quan, which came out in 2014. It's the lead single of the mixtape "I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In." Milroe's been projected to go in the first round a couple of times, but for the most part, he's expected to be selected in either Round 2 or 3 and serve as a backup to start his career, which he recently said would be "ideal."
2025 NFL Draft Prospect Walk-Out Music:
- Tyler Booker: "Imaginary Players" by Jay-Z
- Jihaad Campbell: "Free Promo" by Lil Baby
- Will Campbell: "Right Above It" by Lil Wayne
- Abdul Carter: "Bout My Money" by OT7 Quanny
- Matthew Golden: "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)" by UGK (Outkast)
- Mason Graham: "Bottom" by Gunna
- Maxwell Hairston: "Him All Along" Gunna
- Travis Hunter: "Let it All Work Out" by Lil Wayne
- Ashton Jeanty: "Clear my Rain" by Gunna (Ft. Leon Bridges)
- Will Johnson: "Toast Up" by Gunna
- Tetairoa McMillan: "Thank You Lord" by Kealamauloa Alcon (Ft. Jeremiah Kahuakai Kaholoaa)
- Jalen Milroe: "Walk Thru" by Rich Homie Quan
- Malaki Starks: "Get Ready" by Rod Wave
- Shemar Stewart: "Forever" by Drake
- Cam Ward: "Freestyle" by Rod Wave