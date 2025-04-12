Alabama Adds Another In-State Commitment to 2026 Recruiting Class
Good news continues to pour in for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail as this week, Alabama added yet another premier prospect to the 2026 recruiting class.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, defensive lineman Kamhariyan Johnson from Muscle Shoals, Alabama has officially locked in his commitment to the Tide, becoming the fifth member of the 2026 class.
He chose the Tide over the likes of Auburn, Ole Miss and Clemson.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 260 lbs., Johnson is a behemoth edge rusher that knows how to use his size to his advantage. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 35 player at his position in the nation and the No. 17 player in the Yellowhammer State.
He has great footwork and is extremely aggressive at the point of attack, using his hands to shed blockers and find his way into the backfield. While he is a frequent resident of opposing offenses backfields, Johnson is also a surprisingly nimble athlete who is able to chase down ball carriers if neccessary.
As of now, Alabama holds the No. 26 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Johnson is the second edge rusher commit of the class, joining Jamarion Matthews who announced his decision back in February of this year.
While there is still a lot of work to do on the 2026 class, Alabama is off to an excellent start and looks to be potentially closing in on yet another top ranked group.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
Stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and more with the Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker.