Alabama Adds Another In-State Commitment to 2026 Recruiting Class

BREAKING: Class of 2026 EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 260 EDGE from Muscle Shoals, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Ole Miss, Auburn, & Clemson



“LLMYPOPS, I’M HOME🐘🐘”https://t.co/Tv8nl0RzvG pic.twitter.com/BIebD9mI7C