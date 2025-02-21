Alabama Adds Another Commitment to 2026 Recruiting Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, despite a slow start on the recruiting trail, have seemingly begun to turn things around, and have done so in quick fashion.
According to On3, Gainesville, Georgia edge rusher Jamarion Matthews officially announced his commitment to Alabama this week, becoming the third commit of the class and the second in as many days. He is rated as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 17 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He chooses the Crimson Tide over the likes of Florida, Auburn, Clemson and many more.
Originally from Harvest, Alabama, Matthews suited up for the Sparkman Senators for his first three years of varsity football before transferring to Gainesville for his senior year. He compiled over 120 tackles from 2022-2024 as well as 51.0 TFL's and 31.5 sacks.
He stands at 6-foot-2, 240 lbs., giving him the size to play either as a stand up edge rusher or down on the line, and is a freakish athlete. He has great dip which he uses to bend around blockers and get to the quarterback, and is very active with his hands at the point of attack.
With now three commitments for the 2026 class and potentially more on the horizon with 4-Stars Cederian Morgan and Samuel Roseborough naming the Tide in their top schools, Alabama looks to be confirming itself as a premium destination under DeBoer's leadership.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.