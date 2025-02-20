Alabama Extends First Two Quarterback Offers for 2026 Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, while they have been slow to lock in commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, have extended offers and lined up visits with some of the class' top overall prospects.
This week, the Tide continued its slow and steady approach, extending two more offers to some of the top quarterbacks in next year's class: 4-Star Derek Zammit and 5-Star Keisean Henderson.
The first to makes his announcement was Zammit, who took to social media to share the news.
Hailing from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, Zammit is a 6-foot, 185 lb. athletic quarterback that has the upside to likely play multiple positions across the offense or defense. In three years of varsity football, the talented signal caller has over 6,300 all purpose yards and 73 touchdowns.
He has been one of the most electrifying players in New Jersey High School football throughout his career thus far and has garnered attention from many power four programs. Zammit currently holds offers from over 20 division one teams, and will likely find himself gaining more attention as he progresses through his senior year.
The next quarterback to pick up an Alabama offer this week was current Houston commit Keisean Henderson from Spring, Texas. A 5-Star prospect, Henderson has been committed to the Cougars since May of last year.
He stands at 6-foot-3, 175 lbs., giving him a build closer to that of a typical signal caller, though he has been used more as a general offensive weapon throughout his high school career. As a freshman, Henderson lined up at both wide receiver and quarterback, finishing the year with over 1,100 receiving yards and just under 400 passing yards. Not to mention he also accounted for 15 touchdowns.
Since his freshman season, the talented prospect has compiled over 2,000 all purpose yards and has been one of the most intriguing prospects in the Lonestar state due to his unique skillset and production.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds just a single commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but landing a player like either Zammit, Henderson or both would be a major boost to the class and the offense moving forward.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.