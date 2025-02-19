Bama Central

2026 4-Star Offensive Lineman Names Alabama in Final Schools

Samuel Roseborough is a 4-Star prospect and one of the top linemen in next year's recruiting class.

Mason Woods

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Alabama Crimson Tide helmet during the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
As of now, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide hold just a single commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, but have been named in the final schools for many of next year's top prospects.

This week, another player joined that growing list as 4-Star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough from Clearwater, Florida named the Tide among his top ten schools. On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report the elite prospects' final list which also included Texas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State and Penn State.

Ranked as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Roseborough is undoubtedly one of next year's most sought after prospects. He stands at 6-foot-5, 285 lbs., realistically giving him the size to play either on the inside or as a tackle.

He has excellent footwork which he uses in combination with his incredible size to push around defenders easily in both the run and pass game. He helped guide the Clearwater Tornadoes to a 7-4 record in 2024, missing out on the playoffs by a single game.

Roseborough holds scholarship offers from over 20 division one programs, most of which ceom from power four schools. He is certainly a prospect high on the Crimson Tide's list as well as many other schools.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)

Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.

