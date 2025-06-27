Alabama Earns Commitment from 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide's hot streak through the month of June continued on Thursday as less than 24 hours after adding the class' second 5-Star prospect in Ezavier Crowell, the Alabama staff landed another highly touted player.
4-Star tight end Mack Sutter, a 6-foot-5, 230 lb. target from Dunlap, Illinois, officially committed to the Crimson Tide, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. He held over 40 division offers and chose Alabama over the likes of Ohio State, Ole Miss, Illinois and many more.
Ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the nation and the No. 1 player in Illinois, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Sutter was one of the most sought after offensive talents in the class. He is the first tight end of the group and instantly one of the Tide's highest rated offensive commits.
While his lengthy frame and athletic prowess are certainly some of the Illinois native's most eye popping characteristics, Sutter is also an extremely explosive blocker. Despite his taller stature, he is willing to lower his pad level and deliver solid blocks in both the run and pass game.
He is an extremely versatile athlete, lining up at tight end, wide receiver, outside linebacker and even quarterback at times for Dunlap High School. In Sutter's junior season, he finished the year with just over 600 combined passing, receiving and rushing yards with seven touchdowns and also contributed 36 tackles on defense with 8.0 TFL's and an interception.
With the addition of the lengthy target, Alabama is now up to 13 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and does not look to be slowing down anytime soon. With several top Tide targets still waiting for their commitment dates, DeBoer and the staff could be in for more good news throughout the summer.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star OL Malakai Lee - June 27
4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)