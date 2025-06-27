Alabama Earns Commitment from 4-Star TE Mack Sutter

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Mack Sutter has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 225 TE from Dunlap, IL chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Illinois, & Ole Miss



“T-town let’s do ittt. ROLL TIDE!”https://t.co/oE9uNJtyTr pic.twitter.com/CURCBLgBQH