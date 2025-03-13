Bama Central

Alabama Named as Finalist for 2026 4-Star Running Back Jae Lamar

The Crimson Tide could be closing in on yet another premier talent in the 2026 recruiting class.

Mason Woods

12/28/24 MFB Bowl Practice in Tampa Alabama Football Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
12/28/24 MFB Bowl Practice in Tampa Alabama Football Head Coach Kalen DeBoer / Alabama Athletics
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide coaching staff have been active on the recruiting trail this week, lining up visits with top prospects and continuing to build relationships with elite talents.

According to On3, Alabama has once again been named as a finalist for one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class, running back Jae Lamar.

He included the Tide among a top ten that also features Miami, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Lamar was in Tuscaloosa last fall for Alabama's home showdown with Georgia.

The talented back is 4-Star prospect from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 7 running back in nation and the No. 11 player in the Peach state.

At 6-foot, 205 lbs., he is not only a bruising ball carrier that fights for tough yardage, but he is slippery in the open field and makes defenders miss with ease.

He is a dynamic running back option with the ability to also play out of the backfield as a pass catcher. In 2024, he finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns, helping lead his team to a first place finish in the region.

As of now the Crimson Tide holds three commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but Lamar is just one of many players to name Alabama as a finalist. With several spring and summer visits coming up as well for DeBoer and his staff, the Tide still looks to be in a good position for a strong performance on the recruiting trail.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2026 class and more.

