Alabama Lines Up Visit with 2026 4-Star Running Back Jonaz Walton
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff, despite giving the team the week off for spring break, continued to make progress on the recruiting trail, lining up yet another campus visit for this summer.
2026 4-Star running back Jonaz Walton officially locked in a visit with Alabama for May 30th, according to On3. This is set to be his third trip to Tuscaloosa as in late February, he set an April 4th visit date, and was also in town in April of 2024 for a visit as well.
Walton recently named the Crimson Tide in his top ten schools. A list which also included Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami and Stanford.
He is a Georgia native, hailing from Central High School in Carrollton, and he stands at 5-foot-9, 205 lbs. 247Sports' composite ranking places Walton as the No. 10 ranked running back in the nation and the No. 18 ranked player in the Peach State.
He has an excellent blend of speed and power in a compact package that makes him a tough target to bring down. A multi-sport athlete, Walton also competes in track and field and possesses a 10.63 second personal best in the 100 meter dash.
For reference, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who many consider to be the NFL's fastest player, ran the event in 10.19 seconds in 2024.
As of now, Alabama holds three commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but is expecting a massive crop of spring and summer visitors. If DeBoer and his staff can continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail, then Tide could be in the mix to land premium talent this offseason.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
