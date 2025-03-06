2027 Quarterback Trae Taylor Talks Alabama Offer, Updates Visit Schedule
Despite having barely gotten started with the 2026 recruiting class, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have already begun to focus on the class of 2027.
This week, the Crimson Tide extended its third 2027 quarterback offer to Trae Taylor from Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois. While the talented signal caller recently named his top-five schools in February, and has an announcement set for June 6th, Alabama could be find itself as a contender to earn his commitment soon.
Taylor, who stands at 6-foot-3, 186 lbs., is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 12 overall player in the class, according to Rivals. As a sophomore in 2024, he threw for over 3,000 yards with 67 percent completion and 20 touchdowns.
The rising quarterback prospect spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI this week and opened up on his impression of Alabama and his recruitment process up to this point.
"Alabama stands out because of their tradition," Taylor said, "They are expected to win every year and losing three games in a season, for them typically, feels like a down season."
He continued, speaking on what the Tide can offer to him as a prospect, saying, "All the schools have nice facilities nowadays, and NIL, while helpful, is not my main goal. Making it to the NFL is. We all know Alabama sends players to the league."
Taylor said he expects to be in Tuscaloosa for a visit, "very soon." He also explained that his set commitment date of June 6th may be flexible, considering his plans to take more visits this summer.
"Right now I have a commitment date of June 6th," he said, "So I need to [visit Tuscaloosa] a few times in the next six weeks or so. If needed I'll push my commitment back."
The Illinois native detailed which schools are pushing hardest to land his commitment, highlighting LSU, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Michigan and Illinois. He also explained that while there are no schools he is hoping to hear from specifically, he is open to any programs looking to contact him ahead of his impending commitment.
As of now, Alabama holds just two commitments in the 2027 class, but with plenty of time left until players make their final decisions, the Tide is still very much in play for a top rated group.
2027 Commitments
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2027 class and more.