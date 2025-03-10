2026 5-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington Names Alabama in Top Schools
Although Alabama spring football is on pause this week as the university is on spring break, work never stops for Kalen DeBoer and his staff on the recruiting trail.
5-Star athlete prospect Brandon Arrington, who is rated as one of the top overall players in the 2026 recruiting class, made an announcement on social media of his top six schools at this point in his recruitment. He included the Crimson Tide among Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State and USC.
Arrington is a California native, hailing from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley. He is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 athlete prospect in the class and the No. 8 overall player in the nation.
He has visits lined up this summer with USC, Oregon, Texas A&M and Penn State and is looking to lock in two more with Georgia and Alabama. He was in Tuscaloosa in February for the Tide's junior day, and even took to social media to share his reaction following his trip.
Last season as a junior, he finished with nearly 600 all purpose yards and six touchdowns. Not to mention, he also plays on the defensive side of the ball where he compiled 26 total tackles, three pass deflections, an interception and forced fumble.
The 5-Star prospect's lengthy, 6-foot-2, 180 lb., build makes him a perfect candidate for either wideout or cornerback and he shows elite characteristics at both positions. He has increidble speed, displayed in his dominant track career up to this point.
He is a decorated athlete on the racecourse, having secured state championships in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dash in 2024. His time of 10.33 seconds in the 100 meter is a mere half second off of the gold medal winning time of 9.79 seconds set by none other than Noah Lyles.
As of now, Alabama holds three commitments in the 2026 class and ranks No. 37 according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but the addition of a player of Arrington's caliber would skyrocket the class up recruiting boards.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
