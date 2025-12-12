Alabama Named Finalist for 4-Star 2027 WR

While much of Alabama's focus has been dedicated to not only finishing the season strong, but also locking in over 20 new signees during the early signing period for the 2026 class, the Crimson Tide coaching staff has still found time to stay active on the recruiting trail for the class of 2027.

This week, the effort paid off as Alabama was named among the finalists for an electrifying wide receiver prospect out of Louisville, Kentucky.

4-Star wideout Ja'Hyde Brown of Christian Academy of Louisville took to social media on December 12 to reveal his top ten schools, including the Crimson Tide among, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Auburn, Maryland, Oregon State, Indiana, Louisville and Vanderbilt.

The 5-foot-10, 185 lb. wideout is ranked as the No. 48 player at his position in the class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Kentucky, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. As a junior this season, he helped lead his team to a 15-0 record and a dominant state title win while hauling in an incredible 98 receptions for just over 1,500 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns.

Brown was awarded with Kentucky Football Coaches Association (KFCA) 3A Player of the Year honors for his incredible junior campaign.

Brown has a wide range of skills, utilizing his excellent speed to both stretch the field vertically, or operate underneath. He is extremely elusive and is a threat to score almost anytime he touches the ball.

You different. @JaHeisman



Ja'Hyde Brown was unstoppable in the state title game:

6 receptions, 180 yards, 2 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/kOFLQ96Bl1 — Preston Harvey (@Pharveytv) December 6, 2025

The Louisville native also served as a return specialist as times this season, further showing off his impressive athleticism and aforementioned elusiveness.

While a timetable for his decision has yet to be confirmed, the Crimson Tide looks to be in strong standing with the talented wideout. As of now, Alabama holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, none of which are at the wide receiver position, so landing a player of Brown's caliber would be a massive boost.

So far this fall, he has taken two unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, once on October 4 for the Tide's win over Vanderbilt, and then again on November 8 for its win over LSU. He has also made stops at Indiana (September 20, October 18), Auburn (October 11) and Vanderbilt (October 25).

2027 Alabama Football Commits

EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024) DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025) QB Trent Seaborn, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Committed 10/20/2025) TE Colt Lumpris, 6-foot-6, 225 lbs. - Lawrenceville, New Jersey (Committed 12/09/2025)

Read More from Alabama Crimson Tide on SI...