Crimson Tide Commit Receives In-Home Visit
The Alabama staff is on the road this week, traveling across the state and visiting with not only some of the Tide's 2026 commits, but some of its top targets as well.
According to Andrew Bone of On3, current Crimson Tide commit Zyan Gibson received a visit from both defensive backs coach Mo Linguist and general manager Courtney Morgan at his home in Gadsden, Alabama on Monday.
The 4-Star cornerback committed to the Crimson Tide in December of 2024, and was the sole prospect in the class until February when the Tide landed Chris Booker and Jamarion Matthews on back-to-back days.
Gibson saw time in just seven games in 2024 for the Gadsden City Titans, but he lined up at both cornerback and wide receiver, finishing the year with 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL and a fumble recovery to go along with four receptions for just under 100 yards and two scores.
Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 5 player at his position in the class, the 6-foot-, 175 lb. defender is a highly coveted prospect. He is extremely fluid in his movement and, despite a slightly undersized frame, is able to effectively disrupt passing lanes.
As of now the Crimson Tide holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but looks to be in the mix for several more elite talents.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)