Alabama Flips Georgia Commit Corey Howard
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have made a bit of a habit of flipping highly touted recruits from power four programs, and the trend continued this week as the Tide officially flipped a commitment from Georgia.
3-Star edge rusher Corey Howard from Valdosta High School is the latest member of the Crimson Tide's 2026 class, according to Rivals. He is the 24th commitment for DeBoer and the Alabama staff, and the fifth flip in the current cycle.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 245 lbs., Howard is one of the most physically imposing edge defenders in the class. He has long arms and is incredibly athletic with his ability to get off the line of scrimmage and dip around would be blockers.
Howard joins Jett Thomalla, Javari Barnett, Rihyael Kelley and Bear Fretwell as the fifth commitment to flip from a fellow power four program to the Crimson Tide in the 2026 cycle. He is also the seventh commitment in the class to come from the Peach State.
Howard is currently ranked as the No. 74 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals. In two seasons with Valdosta, he has 64 tackles, 16.0 TFL's and 7.5 sacks with 12 more quarterback pressures.
While the lengthy pass rusher is a bit of an underrated prospect in the class, he has shown many of the traits of an elite defender in one of the nation's top states for high school football.
With the addition Howard, Alabama now sits at 24 commitments in the 2026 class, and has the No. 7 ranked class in the nation, according to Rivals.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)