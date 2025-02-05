Former Alabama Commit Officially Signs with Michigan
Though Alabama finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with a top five class yet again, the Tide did miss out on a major prospect that could have potentially put it even closer to the top ranked spot.
5-Star Ty Haywood, the No. 6 ranked offensive tackle in the nation, was originally committed to the Crimson Tide, having announced his decision back in July of 2024. In January of this year; however, Haywood announced his decommitment from Alabama, and has now officially signed with the Michigan Wolverines on National Signing Day.
Despite the loss of Haywood, The Tide did come away with four other elite offensive line prospects in this year's class, all of which look to be candidates to push for playing time as freshmen.
4-Star prospect Jackson Lloyd is a three-sport star that possesses very unique athleticism for an offensive tackle. He played football, baseball and basketball in high school and uses skills from each sport to his advantage in both run and passing schemes.
Michael Carroll, the highest rated prospect of the bunch, is a bona fide 5-Star ranked as the No. 2 player in the entire state of Florida. Hailing from IMG Academy, Carroll faced off against some of the nation's top high school competition.
Another 4-Star prospect, Mal Waldrep from Phenix City, Alabama, is ranked as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the nation. He has the size to get on the field from day one, standing at 6-foot-5, 320 lbs.
Finally, Micah DeBose who is ranked as the No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama. Like his 2025 fellow class members, DeBose also already possesses elite size for a true freshman, as he stands at 6-foot-5, 315 lbs.
Though the addition of Haywood would have certiaonly taken Alabama's 2025 class to another level, the Tide still came away with a very strong group that looks to be full ofg instant impact players.