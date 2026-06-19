Alabama Football Flips 2028 Cornerback from Vanderbilt

Alabama has flipped 2028 cornerback Braylen Gibbs away from Vanderbilt, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The consensus three-star recruit from Knoxville Catholic High School in Tennessee is ranked as the No. 257 player in his class nationally, the No. 25 cornerback and the No. 13 prospect in the state, per Rivals.

Gibbs becomes the third commitment of the Crimson Tide's 2028 class, joining three-star quarterback Charlie Scott Jr. and three-star linebacker Dustin Henry.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder took an unofficial visit this past weekend and clearly liked what Tuscaloosa had to offer. He had been committed to Vanderbilt since Dec. 11.

He has chosen the Crimson Tide over the Commodores and offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Maryland, Miami and Oregon.

Not only is Gibbs the first defensive back commit for the 2028 class, but there aren't any players in the secondary either for 2027.

Alabama's Potential Defensive Backs for the 2028 Season

Ordered by seniority if everyone with eligibility stays another two years and doesn't declare for the 2028 NFL Draft

Dijon Lee Jr., senior

Ivan Taylor, senior

Nick Sherman, senior

Chuck McDonald III, redshirt junior

Jorden Edmonds, junior

Jireh Edwards, junior

Zyan Gibson, junior

Rihyael Kelley, junior

Braylen Gibbs, freshman

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Kenneth Simon, 4-star LB, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds – flipped to Tennessee Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – flipped to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds – committed to Texas Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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