Top 2027 Linebacker Lines up Alabama Visit
Alabama has been extremely active on the recruiting trail with the 2026 class so far this offseason, but now the Crimson Tide looks to be locking in early on one of the class of 2027's top overall prospects.
According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, linebacker Kaden Henderson is expected to make a visit to Tuscaloosa this spring, joining a massive crop of 2026 visitors that have already lined up trips as well.
The talented linebacker prospect will also take visits with Miami, Florida, Florida State, Clemson, Ohio State and USC as well during what looks to be an incredibly busy period for the rising junior.
Henderson is a Florida native, hailing from Jesuit High School in Tampa. He stands at 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. and is currently ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player from the Sunshine state.
He is an athletic linebacker prospect with the range to be both an effective run stopper and coverage option. Henderson only played in two games in 2024, but as a freshman the year prior, he was absolutely dominant. The rangy defender logged 85 total tackles, 6.0 TFL's, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Alabama holds just two commitments for the 2027 class thus far, athlete Alexander Ward and edge rusher Jabarrius Garror. While there is still plenty of time left, even for the 2026 class, the Tide looks to be starting off on the right foot.
2027 Commitments
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2027 class and more.