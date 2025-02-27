Alabama Named Finalist for 2026 4-Star Linebacker
The good news continues to roll in for Kalen DeBoer and his staff on the recruiting trail, as once again, Alabama has found itself a finalist for one of the nations' top players in next year's class.
According to Brian Dohn of 247Sports, elite linebacker prospect Nick Abrams II has officially named his top-ten schools, including the Crimson Tide among Michigan, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Penn State, USC, Texas A&M, Georgia, Duke and Michigan State.
Hailing from Owings Mills, Maryland, Abrams II is a 4-Star prospect ranked as the No. 18 linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands at 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., giving him an ideal build for the position which he knows how to utilize to his advantage. Over the last two seasons of varsity football, suiting up for McDonogh Eagles, Abrams II has over 100 total tackles, eleven of which came for a loss. He also compiled four sacks and an interceptions as well in 2024.
The Crimson Tide has been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail in recent days, adding two commitments to the 2026 class just last week, and being named a finalist for three other top prospects.
Alabama added commitments from offensive lineman Chris Booker as well as edge rusher Jamarion Matthews on top of being named in the final schools for 4-Stars Trenton Henderson, Cederian Morgan and Samuel Rosebrough.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.