Elite 2026 Cornerback Sets Summertime Visit with Alabama
Kalen DeBoer and his Crimson Tide staff continued their hot streak of good news this week, as Alabama lined up yet another visit with one of the most highly sought after prospects in next year's recruiting class.
4-Star cornerback Elbert Hill from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio took to social media to share an announcement of his upcoming visit to Tuscaloosa.
"I'll be in Tuscaloosa on March 3rd," Hill wrote in his post in which he tagged DeBoer and cornerbacks coach Mo Linguist.
Standing at 5-foot-10, 175 lbs., Hill is a very speedy defender with the ability to easily cut off routes and stay in front of wideouts. On top of his obvious athleticism, he has very active hands which he uses to break up passes and force incompletions.
He made his first unofficial trip to Tuscaloosa in September of last year for Alabama's dismantling of the Georgia Bulldogs.
247Sports' composite ranking places Hill as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio. He holds over 30 division one offers, most of which coming from power four programs.
While Alabama will certainly have its work cut out for it if it hopes to land a commitment from Hill, a player of his caliber would instantly galvanize the class and possibly open up chances to land more elite prospects.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
