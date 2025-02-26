Bama Central

Elite 2026 Cornerback Sets Summertime Visit with Alabama

Elbert Hill is one of the top ranked overall prospects in next year's recruiting class.

Mason Woods

2026 cornerback Elbert Hill with Kalen DeBoer and Mo Linguist
2026 cornerback Elbert Hill with Kalen DeBoer and Mo Linguist / Credit @Rockk114 on X
In this story:

Kalen DeBoer and his Crimson Tide staff continued their hot streak of good news this week, as Alabama lined up yet another visit with one of the most highly sought after prospects in next year's recruiting class.

4-Star cornerback Elbert Hill from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio took to social media to share an announcement of his upcoming visit to Tuscaloosa.

"I'll be in Tuscaloosa on March 3rd," Hill wrote in his post in which he tagged DeBoer and cornerbacks coach Mo Linguist.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 175 lbs., Hill is a very speedy defender with the ability to easily cut off routes and stay in front of wideouts. On top of his obvious athleticism, he has very active hands which he uses to break up passes and force incompletions.

He made his first unofficial trip to Tuscaloosa in September of last year for Alabama's dismantling of the Georgia Bulldogs.

247Sports' composite ranking places Hill as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio. He holds over 30 division one offers, most of which coming from power four programs.

While Alabama will certainly have its work cut out for it if it hopes to land a commitment from Hill, a player of his caliber would instantly galvanize the class and possibly open up chances to land more elite prospects.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.

See Also...

Alabama Adds Another Commitment to 2026 Recruiting Class

2026 Cornerback Commit Zyan Gibson Suiting up in State Basketball Semifinal

Top-5 2026 Wide Receiver Names Alabama in Top Schools

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting