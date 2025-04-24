Top Tide Target Decommits From Tennessee
After being named a finalist for two of the top prospects in next year's recruiting class earlier this week, Alabama received some more good news on the recruiting trail on Thursday.
4-Star defensive lineman and Hoover, Alabama native Tyson Bacon, who the Tide has been in heavy pursuit of, officially announced his decommitment from Tennessee with a post on social media. The 6-foot-3, 263 lb. defender had been committed to the Volunteers since October of last year.
In his post Bacon wrote, "First off, I want to thank coach [Josh] Heupel, coach [Levorn Harbin], coach [Tim] Banks, coach [Robert] Ayers and the University of Tennessee for taking my commitment. After careful consideration, I want to open back up my recruiting. I want to make sure I'm making the best decision for my future."
The in-state prospect picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide in January and was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's A-Day festivities. He has another visit lined up to the Druid City for May 30th.
As of now, Bacon has visits scheduled with Washington (May 2), Georgia (May 16), Florida (June 13) and Tennessee (June 20) as well.
Alabama has five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class currently, two of which are edge rushers, but no true interior defensive linemen. Landing a player like Bacon could not only be a massive boost for the class as a whole, but also provide a player at a position of need.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)