Top Tide Target Locks in Commitment Date
Alabama has been in heavy pursuit this offseason of one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, running back Ezavier Crowell. Though the Tide has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late, landing three commitments in as many months, it appears as if DeBoer and his staff will have to wait on the decision of the highly touted 5-Star.
Crowell took to social media on Wednesday this week to announce that he will be making his commitment at the end of this year on December 31st.
Hailing from Jackson, Alabama, the 5-foot-10, 210 lb. back is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 2 running back in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama.
Originally a member of the 2027 recruiting class, Crowell reclassified in January of this year. In just two seasons of varsity football with the Jackson Aggies, the multi-talented back has rushed for over 3,700 yards with 56 touchdowns.
He has also shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well, as he's hauled in 20 receptions for just under 500 yards and six scores.
Crowell is set to make a trip to Tuscaloosa for A-Day this weekend, and has an official visit lined up for June 20th. He has already been in town multiple times over the past year, and even received an in-school visit from DeBoer last summer.
While there is still plenty of time until he makes his decision, Crowell appears to have a strong relationship with the Crimson Tide staff at the moment. Alabama currently has just one 5-Star commitment in the 2026 class, cornerback Jorden Edmonds, so landing a player of Crowell's caliber would be a massive boost.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
