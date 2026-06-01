Alabama Softball's Keys to Advancing to WCWS Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY–– Behind the arm of Jocelyn Briski and timely home runs from different parts of the order, No. 1 Alabama has put itself in the Women's College World Series semifinals for the first time since 2021 and is trying to reach the championship series for the first time since 2014.

Last year's runner up, No. 11 Texas Tech, stands between the Crimson Tide and its spot in the finals. Because Alabama started the WCWS 2-0, it needs to win just once on Monday to advance. Texas Tech will have to beat the Tide twice to keep the season alive.

The Red Raiders have star power in the circle with senior NiJaree Canady and junior Kaitlyn Terry, plus all throughout the lineup. Texas Tech is a top-three offense in the nation statistically alongside Oklahoma and UCLA.

Briski held down the potent UCLA offense to three runs in the Crimson Tide's opening game of the WCWS. The Bruins scored 11 runs against Arkansas and seven against Texas Tech.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy has used his ace in both of the Crimson Tide's first two games in Oklahoma City, and it's a strong possibility he will call Briski's name again to get the start against Texas Tech coming off a full day of rest from the Nebraska win in which she only threw 83 pitches.

Across 31 innings pitched in the NCAA tournament, Briski has allowed just four earned runs with 38 strikeouts compared to only two walks. She is 24-3 on the season with a 1.35 ERA.

A key for Briski this postseason is not letting mistakes compound. She gave up a leadoff double in Game 1 of super regionals against LSU and then retired the next 21 batters. In the win over UCLA, she shut down the Bruin offense over the final four innings after a three-run third. She gave up a solo home run in fifth inning against Nebraska, and that was the only hit she allowed.

If freshman Vic Moten gets her first WCWS start in the circle for the Crimson Tide, she cannot let the moment get too big. Alabama will not be expecting a complete game out of her, but what Murphy wants out of every starter is a solid start that puts the team in a position to win. That will be the goal for Moten.

Offensively, Alabama needs to continue to be aggressive early. The Tide has scored in the first inning of both wins at the WCWS so far. Alabama batters have also been aggressive early in the count when facing elite pitchers. Alexis Pupillo's home run off Taylor Tinsley on Thursday came on the second pitch of the at-bat, and Marlie Giles' crushed the first pitch she saw out of the park off Nebraska's Jordy Frahm.

The Crimson Tide bats cannot be intimidated by the Texas Tech pitching, and they shouldn't be. Alabama faced some of the best pitchers in the country on a weekly basis in the SEC and has already beaten some of the best throughout the postseason, starting with Belmont's Maya Johnson in regionals.

One of the most underrated aspects of Alabama's success this season has been the play in the field. The Crimson Tide has been strong defensively, and that will be key against a dangerous Texas Tech offense. Alabama did not commit any errors against UCLA, but it did have two in the win over Nebraska with miscommunications on fly balls.

Briski was able to get Alabama out of the jams both times, but Texas Tech is more likely to make the Tide pay for mistakes and free bases.

Alabama has the advantage going into Monday's game. The Crimson Tide is more well rested and only needs one win. Alabama was in the same spot in 2021 against Florida State and could not advance to the finals. This team features a special determination, but it also faces a difficult task against the talented Red Raiders.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with the if-necessary game to follow.

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