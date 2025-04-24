Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Missouri

Game times, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide hosts the Tigers for the final regular season home series at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama Softball Player Jocelyn Briski (23) in action against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Softball Player Jocelyn Briski (23) in action against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL / Alabama Athletics

Alabama softball wraps up home regular season play at Rhoads Stadium this weekend with a three-game SEC series against the Missouri Tigers.

The No. 15 Crimson Tide (32-18, 8-10 SEC) is continuing to fight for postseason positioning in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Missouri (23-26, 4-14 SEC) is trying to stay alive for the postseason hunt at all.

Mizzou has some strong wins this season over teams like Texas A&M and Oklahoma and is a tournament-quality team, but a team must be at least .500 to qualify for the NCAA tournament in college softball. This means the Tigers need to go 5-1 to close out the regular season.

Needless to say, there's a lot on the line at Rhoads Stadium this weekend when Alabama and Missouri meet up starting on Friday evening.

Here's what you need to know for the series this weekend:

How to Watch: Missouri at Alabama

Who: Missouri (23-26, 4-14 SEC) at No. 15 Alabama (32-18, 8-10 SEC)

When: Friday, April 25 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 26 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 27 – 2 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV:SEC Network+ (Friday and Sunday)
SEC Network (Saturday with Erice Frede and Madison Shipman on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads, 20-12

In Tuscaloosa: 12-6 | In Columbia: 5-4 | At Neutral Sites: 3-2

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .414

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad/Kali Heivilin- 37

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 12

ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.42

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 12

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 86

Missouri statistical leaders:

Batting average: Julia Crenshaw- .382

RBIs: Madison Walker- 46

Home runs: Madison Walker- 17

ERA: Taylor Pannell- 3.36 ERA

Wins: Cierra Harrison/Marissa McCann- 9

Strikeouts: Marissa McCann- 95

