How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Missouri
Alabama softball wraps up home regular season play at Rhoads Stadium this weekend with a three-game SEC series against the Missouri Tigers.
The No. 15 Crimson Tide (32-18, 8-10 SEC) is continuing to fight for postseason positioning in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Missouri (23-26, 4-14 SEC) is trying to stay alive for the postseason hunt at all.
Mizzou has some strong wins this season over teams like Texas A&M and Oklahoma and is a tournament-quality team, but a team must be at least .500 to qualify for the NCAA tournament in college softball. This means the Tigers need to go 5-1 to close out the regular season.
Needless to say, there's a lot on the line at Rhoads Stadium this weekend when Alabama and Missouri meet up starting on Friday evening.
Here's what you need to know for the series this weekend:
How to Watch: Missouri at Alabama
Who: Missouri (23-26, 4-14 SEC) at No. 15 Alabama (32-18, 8-10 SEC)
When: Friday, April 25 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 26 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 27 – 2 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV:SEC Network+ (Friday and Sunday)
SEC Network (Saturday with Erice Frede and Madison Shipman on the call)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 20-12
In Tuscaloosa: 12-6 | In Columbia: 5-4 | At Neutral Sites: 3-2
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .414
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad/Kali Heivilin- 37
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 12
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.42
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 12
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 86
Missouri statistical leaders:
Batting average: Julia Crenshaw- .382
RBIs: Madison Walker- 46
Home runs: Madison Walker- 17
ERA: Taylor Pannell- 3.36 ERA
Wins: Cierra Harrison/Marissa McCann- 9
Strikeouts: Marissa McCann- 95