Sixth Inning Rally Not Enough as Alabama Drops Rubber Match to Texas A&M
Alabama softball was riding high entering the bottom of the sixth inning of the rubber match against No. 6 Texas A&M. The No. 24 Crimson Tide had just produced a dramatic six-run inning that left Patrick Murphy's squad just six outs away from escaping College Station with a series win over one of the nation's elite.
But for the second time in three days, the Aggies responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to secure the 9-7 victory and take the series.
Alabama's offense was essentially nonexistent for the first five innings of the game.
Aggies' starter Emiley Kennedy was lights out as the Crimson Tide managed just two hits and three baserunners. A Larissa Preuitt solo blast in the third is the only reason Alabama even got on the board.
Meanwhile, the Texas A&M bats were having their best day of the series, scoring runs in the first and third off of Jocelyn Briski to pull ahead 2-0. A long double from Amari Harper scored two more in the fourth off of Emily WInstead. Catelyn Riley was up next on the bump and faired no better, giving up a run on a wild pitch before a Frankie Vrazel sac fly made it a 6-1 game.
The entire sixth inning will go down as one of the more memorable of the season for the Crimson Tide. Audrey Vandagriff and Preuitt walked to lead off the frame before Kali Heivilin singled to load up the bases. Brooke Ellestad then hit a missile to deep right, and just like that, Alabama was right back in the game. It was Ellestad's sixth homer of the year and fifth in the month of March.
Alabama was not done. Lauren Johnson was hit by a pitch and then Riley singled to move her into scoring position. The Aggies finally recorded an out, striking out Kendal Clark, but Kennedy proceeded to hit Marlie Giles and load up the bases for the second time of the inning.
Salen Hawkins entered the game with just five RBIs, but she was the one to produce the go-ahead run with a single down the first base line that scored Johnson and Kristen White (who was pinch running for Riley). Giles was thrown out at third on the play and Vandagriff flew out to end the inning, but the Crimson Tide led 7-6 and was just six outs away from taking the series.
After Kennedy Powell grounded out to start the bottom of the sixth, Alea Johnson gave up three consecutive singles to Harper, Mya Perez, and Mac Barbara. Barbara's hit brought Harper home, and, just like that, the lead was gone. After walking Koko Wooley, the bases were loaded and Alea Johnson's day was done. Briski was called back out to the mound, but walked consecutive Aggies batters and Texas A&M took a 9-7 lead.
Sydney Lessentine came in to relieve Kennedy in the top of the seventh and put Alabama down 1-2-3 to end the game and the series. Both of Alabama's losses this weekend came via blown leads, which has become a trend for Murphy's team to start the season.
Alabama is now 2-4 in SEC play and it is very likely that the Crimson Tide will fall out of the rankings this week. Alabama is back in action at Rhoads Stadium on Wednesday against North Alabama. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.